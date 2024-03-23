Several hospitalized after vehicle strikes 2 pedestrians, 3 vehicles in Walmart parking lot

ST. GEORGE — Several people were taken to the hospital Saturday afternoon after a vehicle hit two pedestrians, then hit three other vehicles before flipping on its side in a Walmart parking lot.

In a Facebook post, St. George police said all of the injuries were none-life-threatening. The incident occurred just after 12:30 p.m.

Police also said the vehicle was driven by “an elderly male with an elderly female passenger.”

Additional information, including what may have caused the crash, was not provided.

Additional information will be provided when it becomes available.