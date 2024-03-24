Music and the Spoken Word has a new voice

SALT LAKE CITY — The world’s longest-running radio broadcast is getting a new voice.

The First Presidency of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced that Derrick Porter will serve as the new presenter, writer and producer of Music and the Spoken Word.

The broadcast airs on Sunday mornings on KSL NewsRadio, 102.7 FM.

Porter is going to replace Lloyd Newell. According to the Church of Jesus Christ and Latter-day Saints, Newell is leaving to serve as a church mission leader in California this summer with his wife, Karmel Newell.

Newell has been the voice of Music and the Spoken Word for 34 years, according to the church.

“What an honor and blessing to begin every Sunday morning with The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square for more than half my life,” Newell said in a statement on the church’s website.

“I can’t begin to capture the many meaningful moments I have shared with the Choir. It has been a sacred trust to prepare and deliver inspirational Spoken Words over so many years, and now my wife and I look forward to serving the Lord in new ways.”

Newell’s last broadcast will be on June 16, with Porter taking over the following Sunday on June 23.