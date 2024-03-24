On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
WEATHER ALERT: Slippery roads and ‘thundersnow’ projected; canyon road closed

Mar 24, 2024, 11:16 AM | Updated: 1:10 pm

A Utah Department of Transportation camera on Interstate 215 and 4700 South on Sunday, March 24, 2024. (KSL TV)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A weather alert will remain active in Salt Lake County through Sunday, and off-and-on showers will be present until Tuesday according to KSL meteorologists and the National Weather Service in Salt Lake City.

The Utah Department of Transportation also announced avalanche mitigation efforts would be active in Little Cottonwood Canyon which will affect travel times and resort access.

Dangerous road conditions in the valley

Salt Lake City awoke to a cold and wet Sunday after an overnight chill brought valley rain and mountain snow. At approximately 9:30 a.m., the Utah Highway Patrol warned Salt Lake County residents that there had been many weather-related crashes on Interstate 15 and Interstate 80.

“Please slow down, give yourself plenty of time and space as you travel. Eliminate distractions and wear your seat belt. We ask you to delay your travel until conditions improve,” UHP said, in a post made on X.

The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City said “a band of heavy graupel and thundersnow” was moving through the valley, creating the slippery road conditions.

According to KSL Meteorologist Kristen Van Dyke, Sunday morning’s showers were likely a result of lake effect coming from the Great Salt Lake. Van Dyke said continued rain and snow-mixed showers would move through the valley until Tuesday. The low temperatures for Sunday evening were estimated in the mid-30s, she said.

Mountain closures

Brighton and Snowbird resorts reported more than a foot of snow overnight, and snow showers are expected to continue off and on Sunday in the mountains.

UDOT said state Route 210 would be closed for avalanche mitigation at 1 p.m. on Sunday, along with some access to resort entrances at Alta and Snowbird. The estimated time of reopening was set tentatively for 3:30 p.m.

