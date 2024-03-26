Program to clean up diesel polluters in Utah is not being used

CLEARFIELD — Health officials say a Davis County program that focuses on fixing diesel vehicles with removed or tampered emissions controls is not being used.

Jay Clark, director of the environmental health division at the Davis County Health Department, said the emissions control devices on diesel trucks can make a huge difference in controlling pollution.

“(The trucks) can create up to 100 times more pollution than a normal everyday car. So it creates a much bigger air pollution problem for us within the county and within the state,” Clark said.

He said he wants drivers to know they won’t be penalized for coming forward. The department just wants the changes made to clear the air better.

“You know, this area, it’s estimated about 50% of the air pollution comes from mobile sources, including vehicles,” Clark said.

The money used to repair the trucks comes from two lawsuits, one against TAP Worldwide, an auto parts company, and the other against Diesel Power Gear, made famous through The Diesel Brothers out of Woods Cross and their reality show on Discovery.

“We want to be partners with the community, help them see that this is a great program,” Clark said.

He said that some diesel drivers feel those emissions control devices cut their vehicle’s power. The alterations have also been associated with what’s known as rolling coal.

According to Clark, as long as the altered vehicle is newer than 2005 and the owner is in Cache, Box Elder, Weber, Davis, Salt Lake, Tooele, and Utah counties, the vehicle can qualify for up to $6,000 in repairs at authorized shops.

Clark said that in June, the money from the suits will also be rolled into another program that will help owners of vehicles that do not pass emissions to get into compliance.

If you wish to apply to the Tampered Diesel Truck Restoration Program, click here.