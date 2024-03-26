Michigan man arrested for the death of 3 St. George residents after crash in Nevada

SALT LAKE CITY — The Nevada State Police have identified three people killed in a crash Friday in southern Nevada.

According to a news release from the NSP, Jeremy George Gebo, 44; Owen Merrell Hart, 22, and Athena Faye Taylor, 21, all of St. George, died when the motorcycles they were riding were struck by a semi-truck.

Police said the crash occurred on state Route 163 eastbound at 2:38 p.m., west of milepost 12.

According to police, the motorcycles were heading eastbound on the highway when a 2020 Freightliner semi-truck traveling westbound crossed the median into their path.

The driver of the semi, Claude Rafiki, 29, of Grand Rapids, Michigan, was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center for investigation of impaired driving and other related charges, according to police.

The NSP Southern Command Multidisciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team is continuing to investigate the crash. The agency said this is the Southern Command’s 18th fatal crash this year, resulting in 22 deaths.