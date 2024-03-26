On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

2 killed, 2 injured in crash near Utah-Arizona border; impaired driving suspected

Mar 26, 2024, 5:24 PM

Two people died Monday night in a head-on crash near the Utah-Arizona border. The driver of one of ...

Two people died Monday night in a head-on crash near the Utah-Arizona border. The driver of one of those vehicles is now facing felony charges. (Utah Highway Patrol)

(Utah Highway Patrol)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY PAT REAVY, KSL.COM


KSL.com

MEXICAN HAT, San Juan County — Two people were killed and two others injured in a head-on crash in southwest Utah on Monday.

Just before 8:30 p.m., a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado that was northbound on state Route 163 near the Arizona border crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a southbound 2010 Ford Ranger, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

“The Ranger spun off the roadway and rolled onto its passenger side. Two occupants of the Ranger succumbed to injuries and died at the scene,” the UHP stated.

On Tuesday, 33-year-old Daniel William Walker — the driver of the Silverado — was charged in 7th District Court with two counts of negligently operating a vehicle resulting in death, a second-degree felony; two counts of negligently operating vehicle resulting in injury, a third-degree felony; and DUI, a class B misdemeanor.

A 45-year-old woman and a 53-year-old man were killed. Their names have not been released.

Two people died Monday night in a head-on crash near the Utah-Arizona border. The driver of one of those vehicles is now facing felony charges. (Utah Highway Patrol)

The investigation

Walker sustained minor injuries and was treated at a nearby Arizona hospital and later released.

“Troopers conducted a DUI investigation and arrested the Silverado driver for impaired driving. He was later booked into the San Juan County Jail,” the UHP stated. “The Navajo Reservation requested an outside agency to investigate this incident. The Utah Highway Patrol, in conjunction with the FBI, is conducting this investigation.”

S.R. 163 was closed for about an hour during the investigation. A police booking affidavit further states that the drivers of both vehicles were believed to be impaired.

Walker allegedly told investigators that he was headed from Arizona to Hanksville and was driving on only an hour of sleep after working a long shift before he fell asleep at the wheel, the affidavit states.

“I advised Walker I could smell alcohol and asked how much he had to drink. Walker advised he didn’t think that mattered. I asked Walker if he would give a portable breath test and he stated he didn’t think that was necessary,” according to the affidavit.

After being released from the hospital, Walker was picked up by troopers and taken to the San Juan County Jail.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Generic photo of a courtroom gavel...

Alexander Campbell and Michael Houck, KSL TV

West Jordan teen sentenced for murder of teenager and aggravated robbery of another

A Utah teen was sentenced for first-degree felony murder and aggravated robbery after an extensive police investigation.

37 minutes ago

SPOKANE, WASHINGTON - MARCH 25: Alissa Pili #35 of the Utah Utes is consoled by head coach Lynne Ro...

Shelby Lofton and Shara Park, KSL TV

Events in Idaho a ‘black eye’ on NCAA tournament for Utah basketball as leaders issue statements

The Coeur d'Alene police department is investigating the harassment of University of Utah basketball players. The FBI is also involved.

1 hour ago

Lynn Hulme and his friend Dennis Fredrickson were fishing on Porcupine Reservoir in Cache Valley wh...

Dan Rascon

Trapped by ice, stranded fishermen share their story of how they made it back to shore

Two men recently had a fishing trip that they won't forget anytime soon. While on a boat, the two men, in their 70s, were trapped by ice at Porcupine Reservoir in Cache Valley south of Logan.

2 hours ago

FILE: candles...

Eliza Pace

Calvary Salt Lake to host non-denominational Easter service at Abravanel Hall

Calvary Salt Lake announced a Resurrection Service would be held at Abravanel Hall in Salt Lake City on Sunday for Easter. 

3 hours ago

(Taylorsville Police Department)...

KSL.com

Teens arrested in Taysorsville kidnapping-killing investigation to face charges as adults

Two of the three boys arrested in connection with the kidnapping and killing of a Taylorsville man during an attempted robbery, according to police, were charged on Tuesday as adults with murder.

3 hours ago

a trench in a backyard of a person in Cedar Hills...

Larry D. Curtis

Utah man, buried up to his chin, rescued from trench collapse in Cedar Hills

A man in his 20s was rescued from a trench collapse Tuesday after he was buried up to his chin. Rescue officials said the worker remained conscious through the entire rescue.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

2 killed, 2 injured in crash near Utah-Arizona border; impaired driving suspected