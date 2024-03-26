On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

GUN VIOLENCE

Teens arrested in Taysorsville kidnapping-killing investigation to face charges as adults

Mar 26, 2024, 4:56 PM

(Taylorsville Police Department)...

(Taylorsville Police Department)

(Taylorsville Police Department)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY KSL.COM


KSL.com

TAYLORSVILLE — Three teen boys accused of shooting and killing a man who was trying to buy a gun from them and then disposing his body in a remote area of Utah County are now facing multiple felony charges.

Two of the teens were charged Tuesday in 3rd District Court as adults.

Rohan Sharoon, of Salt Lake City, and Pedro Alexis Romero-Bustos, of West Valley, both 17, were charged in 3rd District Court with murder and aggravated robbery, first-degree felonies; obstruction of justice, a second-degree felony; and abuse or desecration of a dead body, a third-degree felony.

Sharoon was also charged with being in possession of a firearm by a restricted person, a second-degree felony.

Charging documents also list a boy, who turned 16 on Tuesday, as a defendant. But as of Tuesday, he had not been charged as an adult.

On March 17, Alexzia “Alex” Franco, 21, was last seen getting into a white Jeep Liberty on about 4:15 p.m. near 3800 West and 5700 South, close to his home. Witnesses heard a gunshot shortly after Franco got into the vehicle, which then sped away. Two days later, his body was discovered “in a remote desert area in Utah County” with a single gunshot wound, according to police.

According to Franco’s girlfriend, he was supposed to meet with some people he knew about the purchase of a gun, charging documents state. But when they arrived and he got into a Jeep with the three teens, “they appeared to be arguing with Franco” before “the vehicle drove off at a high rate of speed and she heard a loud noise which sounded like a gunshot,” the charges state.

Taylorsville residents grieve missing man shot over the weekend

The Jeep was located later that day in Salt Lake City. Police discovered “the vehicle had been recently painted blue on the lower portions … the paint was still drying and showed visible brush strokes. The inside of the vehicle was wet and a blood stain could be seen on the floor and seatbelt of the rear passenger seat,” according to the charges.

As police were preparing to serve search warrants on the home where the vehicle was located, they learned that Sharoon had turned himself into Taylorsville police, the charges state. He then led detectives “to an area off of state Route 73 in Utah County where the body of Alex Franco was located. Franco was determined to have been killed by a gunshot to the left side of his head at close range,” according to the charges.

When the 16-year-old was questioned, he allegedly said he had called Romero-Bustos and told him “he had a ‘play’ to sell a gun,” the charges state.

Romero-Bustos allegedly told investigators that when the three teens drove to Franco, “they decided to rob Franco. Franco entered the vehicle on the rear passenger side and gave Sharoon money,” who then told Franco to get out of the vehicle, charging documents state.

Romero-Bustos claimed that Franco and the 16-year-old got into an argument “and that when he turned around to look in the back seat, he was pepper-sprayed. Bustos stated he then heard a loud bang and saw Franco slouched in the backseat with his head down and to the left,” the charges state.

Other witnesses told police that after the shooting, the teens met with relatives who “discussed what to do with the Jeep Liberty” because the adults did not want the boys to get in trouble, and at least one of the relatives “instructed them to paint and then burn the vehicle,” according to charging documents.

KSL 5 TV Live

Gun Violence

The Red Cliffs Utah Temple was dedicated Sunday, March 24, 2024. (2024 by Intellectual Reserve, Inc...

Mark Jones

President Henry B. Eyring dedicates the Red Cliffs Utah Temple on Sunday

President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, dedicated the Red Cliffs Utah Temple on Sunday.

2 days ago

Skylar Meade, left, and Nicholas Umphenour...

Dalia Faheid, Ashley R. Williams, Andy Rose and Camila Bernal, CNN

Police identify 2 homicide victims possibly tied to captured Idaho inmate and his accomplice

Two elderly Idaho men whose deaths authorities say are possibly linked to an Idaho inmate and his accomplice, who allegedly helped him escape police custody on Wednesday, have been identified, Idaho State Police announced Friday.

4 days ago

FILE: A Summit County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle. (KSL TV)...

Alexander Campbell

Park City local arrested for crack cocaine lab neighboring high school

Summit County Sheriff's Office detectives arrested a man for operating a clandestine drug lab within 100 feet of both a High School and house of worship on Thursday.

4 days ago

Taylorsville residents come together to grieve Alex Franco, who was shot over the weekend. (Ray Boo...

Debbie Worthen

Taylorsville residents grieve missing man shot over the weekend

Taylorsville residents are grieving Tuesday, following the death of Alex Franco, whose body was found in the West Desert.

7 days ago

FILE PHOTO of handcuffs and gavel...

Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com

Utah man sent to prison for firing gun at Amazon driver who honked at him

A Utah man was ordered Monday to spend between three and five years in prison for firing a gun toward an Amazon truck driver who honked at him and his brother in July.

8 days ago

...

Sarah Dewberry and Jeff Winter

Pennsylvania shooting suspect barricaded with hostages in New Jersey after killing 3, town official says

A man has barricaded himself with several hostages in Trenton, New Jersey, after killing three people in Falls Township, Pennsylvania, Saturday morning, according to local officials.

10 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Teens arrested in Taysorsville kidnapping-killing investigation to face charges as adults