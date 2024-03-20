On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Taylorsville residents grieve missing man shot over the weekend

Mar 19, 2024, 9:21 PM | Updated: 11:33 pm

Debbie Worthen's Profile Picture

BY DEBBIE WORTHEN


KSLTV.com

TAYLORSVILLE — The community of Taylorsville is grieving the tragic death of 21-year-old Alex Franco, who was shot by a teenager over the weekend. Family and friends are struggling to come to terms with the loss of a young man described as an outdoor enthusiast, animal lover, and someone with a heart of gold.

A picture of Alex Franco which was shared during a search for him. (KSL TV)

A picture of Alex Franco which was shared during a search for him. (KSL TV)

It happened Sunday afternoon in Franco’s front yard. According to a witness, he was meeting with the three teens when the situation turned violent.

His girlfriend, who was present at the time, recounts the horrifying moment when the shots rang out, leaving Franco mortally wounded as the assailants fled the scene.

Speaking about her brother, Nicole Tolman tells KSLTV, “Alex was a sweet kid, he had the biggest heart. He would sacrifice anything for anybody.”

UPDATE: Taylorsville man believed to be abducted, found dead

Kaylie Sage, a lifelong friend of the family, echoes these sentiments, adding, “There’s not one thing that you can pinpoint that you’ll miss about him. It’s everything.”

“Just the one that comes in the room and just brightens up the whole place,” says Shellie Kilpatrick, Franco’s grandmother, at a candlelight vigil.

Lt. Aaron Cheshire of the Taylorsville Police Department says Franco willingly entered the car before the fatal encounter occurred. Investigators found Franco’s body in the desert west of Eagle Mountain. It appears he died from a single gunshot wound.

Cheshire announced that two juveniles have been detained in connection with the incident and are facing felony charges. However, authorities have yet to disclose a possible motive behind the tragic shooting.

Reflecting on Franco’s life, his girlfriend Alyssa Henry emphasized his deep love for his family, especially his siblings, mother, aunt, and grandfather.

“I don’t want to believe it still,” Henry said. “I just wish that it was a dream, and he was gonna come home.”

The question remains whether the teens involved will be tried as adults in this case.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

About a year ago, the KSL Investigators went under the hood of some "connected" smart cars to see w...

Matt Gephardt

Internet-connected cars may share driver info with insurance companies, what it means for premiums

some internet-connected vehicles are sharing our driving habits with our insurance companies

1 hour ago

FILE — F35 (KSL TV)...

Andrew Adams

New demo team commander shows off F-35 as Hill AFB prepares for Utah Air Show

Ahead of the Utah Air Show scheduled for the last weekend in June, the new commander of the F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team showed off her plane’s capabilities Tuesday.

1 hour ago

The Davis County Jail....

Alexander Campbell

Two people, including local salon owner, arrested on suspicion of sharing child pornography

Two Davis county residents were arrested on Monday and Tuesday after a months-long investigation.

2 hours ago

Jani Iwamoto talks to KSL TV about the potential changes to Salt Lake City's Japantown. (Greg Ander...

Lindsay Aerts

Japantown advocates push for preservation of downtown street amid NHL stadium plans

A little-known but impactful section of Salt Lake City's downtown is soon to be at the center of a new vision for the city.

5 hours ago

potato the beave...

Mike Anderson

Wildlife rehabilitation center relocating to smaller space with big need remaining

The Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Northern Utah is getting into a smaller, temporary space

5 hours ago

a penguine swimming...

Shelby Lofton

Penguin Love: It’s the season of romance for penguins at Utah aquarium

The Loveland Living Planet Aquarium is launching a new educational series, involving gentoo penguins. And it's making a splash.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Taylorsville residents grieve missing man shot over the weekend