On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

UPDATE: Taylorsville man believed to be abducted, found dead

Mar 19, 2024, 2:32 PM | Updated: 3:39 pm

(Taylorsville Police Department)...

(Taylorsville Police Department)

(Taylorsville Police Department)

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY ELIZA PACE


KSLTV.com

TAYLORSVILLE — A man who police said was possibly the subject of an abduction, was found dead Tuesday and police announced the case was now a homicide investigation.

The man was identified by the Taylorsville Police Department as 21-year-old Alexzia Franco of Taylorsville.

“Franco’s body was found with what appears to be a single gunshot wound” the release stated.

Two teenage boys: a 15-year-old and 17-year-old were arrested and booked into the Salt Lake Valley Detention Center on “multiple felony charges related to the homicide.”

Police did not explain what those charges were.

Taylorsville police seeking assistance in locating vehicle in possible abduction

According to the Taylorsville Police Department, at approximately 4:15 p.m. on Sunday, Franco got into a white Jeep Liberty near 3800 West and 5700 South. Witnesses told police they heard what sounded like a gunshot, and then the vehicle sped off.

Officers discovered a car, believed to be the Jeep involved in the incident, and further investigation led to the arrest of the two teenage suspects.

The State Medical Examiner’s Officer confirmed the body found was Franco, who had been reported as abducted.

“Detectives believe they have arrested the person responsible for Franco’s shooting, but they are still actively working on contacting others who may have been present during the homicide,” the release stated.

Police have asked for anyone with information in this case to call Taylorsville police at 801-840-4000.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

FILE PHOTO - (Deseret News)...

Alexander Campbell

Two found dead in South Ogden, police say

A man and woman were found dead in a home on Ben Lomond Avenue in South Ogden on Monday.

15 minutes ago

The third Cache County clerk and auditor since 2020 resigned Monday after a brief and tumultuous fe...

Collin Leonard, KSL.com

Cache County clerk resigns after certifying presidential primary

Immediately after certifying the Democratic presidential primary election, Cache County clerk and auditor David Benson submitted a resignation letter to the County Council, effective Monday, ending a short and tumultuous time in office.

35 minutes ago

FILE (Utah Highway Patrol)...

Eliza Pace

911 call released from when 12-year-old girl caught driving on I-15

UHP released a 911 call of a semitruck driver reporting what they believed was a drunk driver on I-15. It was a 12-year-old driver.

1 hour ago

Students at Utah universities may see a tuition increase this year. (Kristin Murphy, Deseret News)...

HEATHER PETERSON, KSL NEWS RADIO

Utah’s public universities seek approval for tuition increase

In Utah you can now add tuition to the list of prices that may increase.

1 hour ago

Three people were injured and another person is in custody following a stabbing near 400 East 100 S...

Eliza Pace and Larry D. Curtis

Multiple people injured in stabbing and shooting outside Salt Lake funeral home

Two people were injured and another person is in custody following a stabbing near 400 East 100 South in Salt Lake City.

2 hours ago

Kouri Richins, a Utah mother of three who authorities say fatally poisoned her husband then wrote a...

Mary Culbertson

Kouri Richins in court for potential violation of separate plea deal

Kouri Richins faces a hearing on Tuesday for a domestic violence assault charge after she punched her sister-in-law after her husband's death.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

UPDATE: Taylorsville man believed to be abducted, found dead