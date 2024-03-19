UPDATE: Taylorsville man believed to be abducted, found dead

TAYLORSVILLE — A man who police said was possibly the subject of an abduction, was found dead Tuesday and police announced the case was now a homicide investigation.

The man was identified by the Taylorsville Police Department as 21-year-old Alexzia Franco of Taylorsville.

“Franco’s body was found with what appears to be a single gunshot wound” the release stated.

Two teenage boys: a 15-year-old and 17-year-old were arrested and booked into the Salt Lake Valley Detention Center on “multiple felony charges related to the homicide.”

Police did not explain what those charges were.

According to the Taylorsville Police Department, at approximately 4:15 p.m. on Sunday, Franco got into a white Jeep Liberty near 3800 West and 5700 South. Witnesses told police they heard what sounded like a gunshot, and then the vehicle sped off.

Officers discovered a car, believed to be the Jeep involved in the incident, and further investigation led to the arrest of the two teenage suspects.

The State Medical Examiner’s Officer confirmed the body found was Franco, who had been reported as abducted.

“Detectives believe they have arrested the person responsible for Franco’s shooting, but they are still actively working on contacting others who may have been present during the homicide,” the release stated.

Police have asked for anyone with information in this case to call Taylorsville police at 801-840-4000.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available.