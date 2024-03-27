On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
LOCAL NEWS

West Jordan teen sentenced for murder of teenager and aggravated robbery of another

Mar 26, 2024, 7:29 PM | Updated: 7:30 pm

Alexander Campbell's Profile Picture

BY ALEXANDER CAMPBELL AND MICHAEL HOUCK, KSL TV


WEST JORDAN — A Utah teen was sentenced Tuesday for first-degree felony murder and aggravated robbery after an extensive police investigation.

Nestor Del Valle, 18, pleaded guilty to the murder of 16-year-old Len Robles on Sep. 15, 2022, and the aggravated robbery of another teenager on Sep. 9, 2023, according to court documents.

Del Valle was given 15 years to life in prison for the murder charge and five years to life in prison for the aggravated robbery charge, according to a statement from the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office.

In exchange for the guilty plea, Del Valle’s murder case of shooting 17-year-old Bryan Galicia on Sept. 10, 2022, was dismissed.

“This defendant’s risk to our community will be answered by prison for a long time. Violent acts that cause injuries to others will be aggressively prosecuted,” Salt Lake County District Attorney said.

During the investigation, Del Valle was found to be working in concert with Christian Rodriguez, 16, who was charged in October 2022 with aggravated murder, aggravated robbery, and two counts of discharge of a firearm causing serious injury.

Court documents stated that Rodriguez pled guilty to murder in the Galicia case in January. He is expected to be sentenced in March.

According to police, the two teenagers had extensive and violent juvenile histories, including another shooting, allegedly hitting a police officer with a car, and armed robbery.

