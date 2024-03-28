On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah's Air Quality
Car flies approximately 90 feet in the air to avoid head on crash on SR-73

Mar 27, 2024, 6:11 PM

First responders on the scene of the crash on SR-73 after a car flew about 90 feet in the air....

First responders on the scene of the crash on SR-73 after a car flew about 90 feet in the air. (Utah County Sherriff's Office)

(Utah County Sherriff's Office)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

FAIRFIELD, Utah County — A man is in the hospital after his car drove off the road and flew nearly 90 feet in the air Wednesday afternoon.

Sgt. Spencer Cannon, with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, told KSL TV that the man was a passenger in a car traveling eastbound on state Route 73, and the car’s driver attempted to pass another eastbound vehicle near Manning Canyon Road.

Cannon said the driver noticed a westbound car while passing the other eastbound vehicle and went off the north side of SR-73 to avoid a head-on crash. According to police, the car traveled approximately 90 feet in the air before crashing on the ground.

Cannon said the driver was treated on the scene and released. The driver’s brother was flown to Utah Valley Hospital with a back injury.

First responders on the scene of the crash on SR-73. (Utah County Sherriff's Office)

 

Car flies approximately 90 feet in the air to avoid head on crash on SR-73