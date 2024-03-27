Taylor Hendricks Rises Up, Puts Spurs Defense On A Poster

SALT LAKE CITY – In the third quarter against the San Antonio Spurs, Utah Jazz rookie Taylor Hendricks put Jeremy Sochan on a poster.

The slam gave Hendricks his fifth point of the night.

taylor smiles after dunking >>> pic.twitter.com/h0LCOUDIwH — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) March 28, 2024

Hendricks set up the play with a passing lane steal.

With numbers in transition, Collin Sexton found Hendricks who threw it down all over Sochan in the paint.

Although he didnt have the biggest impact on offense, Hendricks made his presence felt elsewhere.

the dime 😈

the finish 🎯 pic.twitter.com/7xIXvyvGXD — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) March 28, 2024

The rookie matched up with fellow first-year stud Victor Wembanyama.

The height difference between the rookies was striking. But, Hendricks did a great job of making the No. 1 overall pick uncomfortable.

Hendricks racked up seven rebounds, two steals, and a block in his first 24 minutes of action.

Markkanen Available As Jazz Host Spurs

The Utah Jazz will have Lauri Markkanen in uniform when they host the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night.

The Jazz have lost six straight games, including three in a row at home.

Related: Is A Jazz Rebrand Coming?

Though Markkanen is available, the Jazz will be without both Kris Dunn (League Suspension) and Jordan Clarkson (groin injury management) against the Spurs.

*AVAILABLE – Lauri Markkanen (right quadriceps contusion) https://t.co/6O2Activ2X — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) March 27, 2024

The Spurs are the only team remaining in the Jazz schedule that isn’t actively involved in a playoff race.

Each of the final nine Jazz opponents will either make the playoffs or is fighting for the final Play-In Tournament spot in the West.

Utah sits at 29-43 and owns the ninth-worst record in the NBA.

Despite this, the Jazz are 2-0 against the Spurs and would sweep the season series with a win on Wednesday.

San Antonio owns the third-worst record in the NBA at 16-56.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.