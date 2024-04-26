On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Way Too Early NFL Draft Preview For Utah State’s Ike Larsen

Apr 26, 2024, 10:23 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

LOGAN, Utah— Since stepping on campus in 2021, Utah State safety Ike Larsen has been one of the best athletes in the locker room. From blocked kicks and pick-sixes to being an emotional leader on the defense, Larsen has been everything Aggie Faithful could have hoped for when he committed to the program.

The redshirt junior-to-be had offers to leave USU following his sophomore campaign, but he chose loyalty over potentially a larger payday. Could years of investment, hard work, and development pay off with an NFL draft selection in 2025?

RELATED: Transfer Portal Takes Bite Out Of USU Defense

Larsen’s announcement came after a season in which he was named a College Football Network Honorable Mention All-American and earned first-team all-Mountain West honors.

The 5’10, 195-pound safety ended the year with a second on the team with 103 tackles (4.5 TFLs), becoming the 65th player in program history to record a 100-tackle season. He had five double-digit tackle games. Larsen led the Aggies with four INTs and two blocked kicks, adding six pass breakups and a forced fumble.

RELATED: Ike Larsen Ends Colorado State Drive With INT

Larsen has shown a knack for the dramatic in his time at USU.

His block of a game-tying extra point against UConn secured a 34-33 Utah State win and earned his first MW Special Teams Player of the Week honor. One week later, Larsen was named MW Defensive Player of the Week after recording seven tackles and two interceptions against Colorado State.

One month later, Larsen earned the third Defensive Player of the Week award of his career when his interception in the second overtime against San Diego State sealed an Aggie victory. The former Bobcat finished with eight tackles in the game.

RELATED: 60 in 60: #25 Utah State’s Ike Larsen (Safety)

Larsen’s two blocked kicks in 2023 led the MW and was fourth in the country. He holds the school record with five blocked kicks in his career (4 punts, 1 PAT).

Larsen has 136 tackles (7.5 TFLs), eight interceptions, and one forced fumble across 26 games played for the Aggies.

About Ike Larsen

A prep standout at nearby Sky View High School, Larsen joined the Aggies with quite the high school resume.

Following his senior season, 247Sports.com rated Larsen the 24th-best recruit in Utah. MaxPreps.com named him first-team all-state as a defensive back after he registered 55 tackles, four interceptions, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery. He also blocked nine kicks on special teams and returned two INTs for touchdowns.

Larsen’s athleticism showed nearly every time he touched the football on offense. He caught 24 passes for 565 yards and five scores while carrying the ball 19 times for 197 yards and four TDs.

Larsen earned second-team all-state recognition following his junior season at Logan High. He ended the season with 35 catches for 548 yards and six touchdowns. Defensively, he added 62 tackles, picked off seven passes, and broke up seven others. He finished the year with ten touchdowns, scoring on offense, defense, and special teams.

RELATED STORIES

Following USU With KSL Sports Zone

You can find USU football on KSL Sports Zone. Listen to Scott Garrard and former Aggie quarterback Kevin White (1988-89).

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Stay connected with all the latest updates on Utah State basketball and other sports with the new and improved KSL Sports app. Stream live radio and video, and never miss a beat with your favorite teams. Download the app now and take part in the action. Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies, Locals in MLB, and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees, Beehive baseball, and Aggie athletics coverage here.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Chiefs Coach Andy Reid Calls Kingsley Suamataia On NFL Draft Night

Before Suamataia was selected by the Kansas City Chiefs, he received a phone call from a fellow BYU alum.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Way Too Early NFL Draft Preview For Utah State’s Jalen Royals

Speed and shiftiness have been paramount in Blake Anderson's offense, and senior wideout Jalen Royals has those traits in spades. 

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Early Look At BYU Football’s Top Prospects For 2025 NFL Draft

Taking an early look at some of BYU's top prospects for the 2025 NFL draft.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Warriors Beat Old Glory DC, Start First Win Streak Of 2024 Season

Utah Warriors Rugby fought hard in the rain and picked up a big 31-24 home win over Old Glory DC on Friday.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Denver Broncos Select Utah DE Jonah Elliss In 2024 NFL Draft

Former Utah Utes defensive end Jonah Elliss heard his name called during the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit, Michigan.

5 hours ago

KSL Sports

Former Highland Star Haloti Ngata Announces Ravens Pick At 2024 NFL Draft

Former Highland High product and football star Haloti Ngata announced a pick by the Baltimore Ravens during the 2024 NFL Draft.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Way Too Early NFL Draft Preview For Utah State’s Ike Larsen