Utah Basketball Stamps Ticket To NIT Semifinal In At Hinckle Fieldhouse

Mar 27, 2024, 9:07 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The two seed Runnin’ Utes wrapped up the 2023-24 in the Huntsman Center hosting Virginia Commonwealth University in the quarterfinal of the NIT.

Utah got the job done against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Sunday to host a third and final game of the NIT that ultimately decides who moves on to the semifinal round at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The Utes got off to a quick start over VCU going up 18-2 before the Rams surged back a little. Despite the effort from VCU, Utah never lost control of the first half and went into the locker room up 36-26.

Utah put VCU in their rearview mirror pretty quickly out of the half and never looked back, securing their ticket to the NIT Semifinal, 74-54.

Starting NIT Lineups Runnin’ Utes Vs. VCU

Up Next For Utah

After the win over VCU, Utah will advance to the semifinal round of the NIT at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis to take on Indiana State on April 2.

Runnin’ Utes Stats Leaders In The NIT Quarterfinal

  • Scoring Leader:  Gabe Madsen – 18 points
  • Rebound Leader: Deivon Smith – 11 rebounds
  • Assists Leader:  Deivon Smith– 12 assists

Gabe Madsen couldn’t be stopped as Utah’s leading scorer against the VCU Rams. Madsen racked up 18 points, three rebounds, two assists, and one steal.

Branden Carlson came in second in points with 17 in his final game at the Huntsman Center while adding three rebounds, three assists and one steal.

Deivon Smith wrapped up Utah’s leading scorers with 15 points, adding in 11 rebounds, and 12 assists for his fifth triple double of the season.

Noteworthy Runnin’ Utes Stats In The NIT Quarterfinal

The Utah men shot 44% from the field, 39% from the three, and 50% from their trips to the line.

The Utes collected 43 rebounds, 21 assists, three blocks, eight steals and 13 turnovers.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

