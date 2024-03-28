Breeze Airways announces new flights out of Provo to Dallas Fort Worth

SALT LAKE CITY — Getting to the Lone Star State just got easier. Breeze Airways announced new flights to Dallas Fort Worth from Provo. The new route will be offered beginning on June 7, with twice weekly services on Mondays and Fridays.

Fares are starting from $69.

Breeze serves Provo with nonstop flights to four destinations: Orange County/Anaheim, California, Phoenix, Arizona, San Francisco, California, and now Dallas, Texas. Breeze offers six more flights with “BreezeThru” service to Charleston, South Carolina, Grand Junction, Colorado, Orlando, Florida, Raleigh/Durham, North Carolina, Richmond, Virginia, and San Benardino/Riverside, California.

“Momentum continues to soar at the Provo Airport! Within just 18 months of opening our new terminal, we officially welcomed our one-millionth passenger—a testament to its convenience and affordability,” Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi said. “With exciting new travel destinations like Breeze’s latest route to Dallas Fort Worth, Provo is cementing its status as the ultimate destination for stress-free travel.”

“Breeze continues to be a great partner with the Provo Airport,” Provo Airport director, Brian Torgerson, said. “Since opening the new terminal, DFW has been a focus of our Air Service Development efforts at the Provo Airport. Breeze is stepping up to make this important connection a reality. I am confident that this initial connection to DFW will open up significant opportunities for growth and continued success at the Provo Airport. This impact will reach far beyond the simple connection between two exceptional cities!”

“We’re thrilled to announce this new route to Dallas Fort Worth from Provo,” Breeze Airways’ President, Tom Doxey, said. “With Breeze’s added convenience and affordability, our business model continues to see success in cities across the country like Provo.”

The Provo Airport is Utah’s second busiest airport. The small airport has seen a steady rise in growth: up to 125%, the airport director said last year. In 2023, Kaufusi announced the Provo Airport would soon become an international airport.

Torgerson confirmed with KSL TV that his office is working with U.S. Customs and Border Patrol to prepare for international flights.

There are currently four gates within the Provo Airport. In order to serve international flights, gates would be expanded and a separate bagging area and customs processing area would need to be added.

“Breeze doesn’t charge change or cancellation fees up to 15 minutes prior to departure and offers other benefits such as free family seating and a la carte pricing. With seamless booking, no change or cancellation fees, up to 24-months of reusable flight credit and customized flight features delivered via a sleek and simple app, Breeze makes it easy to buy and easy to fly,” a release from Breeze Airways stated.