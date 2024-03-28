On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Breeze Airways announces new flights out of Provo to Dallas Fort Worth

Mar 28, 2024, 10:40 AM | Updated: 11:24 am

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY ELIZA PACE


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Getting to the Lone Star State just got easier. Breeze Airways announced new flights to Dallas Fort Worth from Provo. The new route will be offered beginning on June 7, with twice weekly services on Mondays and Fridays.

Fares are starting from $69.

Breeze serves Provo with nonstop flights to four destinations: Orange County/Anaheim, California, Phoenix, Arizona, San Francisco, California, and now Dallas, Texas. Breeze offers six more flights with “BreezeThru” service to Charleston, South Carolina, Grand Junction, Colorado, Orlando, Florida, Raleigh/Durham, North Carolina, Richmond, Virginia, and San Benardino/Riverside, California.

“Momentum continues to soar at the Provo Airport! Within just 18 months of opening our new terminal, we officially welcomed our one-millionth passenger—a testament to its convenience and affordability,” Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi said. “With exciting new travel destinations like Breeze’s latest route to Dallas Fort Worth, Provo is cementing its status as the ultimate destination for stress-free travel.”

“Breeze continues to be a great partner with the Provo Airport,” Provo Airport director, Brian Torgerson, said. “Since opening the new terminal, DFW has been a focus of our Air Service Development efforts at the Provo Airport. Breeze is stepping up to make this important connection a reality. I am confident that this initial connection to DFW will open up significant opportunities for growth and continued success at the Provo Airport. This impact will reach far beyond the simple connection between two exceptional cities!”

“We’re thrilled to announce this new route to Dallas Fort Worth from Provo,” Breeze Airways’ President, Tom Doxey, said. “With Breeze’s added convenience and affordability, our business model continues to see success in cities across the country like Provo.”

The Provo Airport is Utah’s second busiest airport. The small airport has seen a steady rise in growth: up to 125%, the airport director said last year. In 2023, Kaufusi announced the Provo Airport would soon become an international airport.

Provo airport will soon become international airport, mayor says

Torgerson confirmed with KSL TV that his office is working with U.S. Customs and Border Patrol to prepare for international flights.

There are currently four gates within the Provo Airport. In order to serve international flights, gates would be expanded and a separate bagging area and customs processing area would need to be added.

“Breeze doesn’t charge change or cancellation fees up to 15 minutes prior to departure and offers other benefits such as free family seating and a la carte pricing. With seamless booking, no change or cancellation fees, up to 24-months of reusable flight credit and customized flight features delivered via a sleek and simple app, Breeze makes it easy to buy and easy to fly,” a release from Breeze Airways stated.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Loren Richardson shoots video of him snowboarding when a Brighton man confronted him on Feb. 26. Th...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Brighton resident charged with threatening, pointing shotgun at snowboarder

A Brighton man was charged Thursday with aggravated assault and accused of pointing a shotgun at a backcountry skier who went on his property on Feb. 26.

49 minutes ago

(KSL TV)...

Andrew Adams

Data shows significant uptick in gas prices over past month in Salt Lake area

Gas prices rose considerably over the past month in the Salt Lake area, according to data from industry watchers.

2 hours ago

A UDOT snowplow clears the road in Big Cottonwood Canyon on Feb. 9. Up to 2 feet of snow or more is...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

Rain, snow to impact many parts of Utah throughout Easter weekend

It might be spring, but winter weather remains in Utah's forecast for Easter weekend as the end of the traditional snowpack collection period nears.

4 hours ago

Man being taken on stretcher to an ambulance figures blurred...

Lauren Steinbrecher

West Jordan man trying ‘to be funny’ allegedly shot and killed best friend

Investigators believe a joke between friends turned into the shooting death of a West Jordan man. The fatal mistake is also turning into a message police hope every gun owner can hear.

14 hours ago

Matt Gephardt meeting with Denis Hawkins after a rental car company after they ignored his calls fo...

Matt Gephardt

Get Gephardt helps Spanish Fork man clear up insurance claim for rental car damage

Get Gephardt clears up an international rental car insurance standstill.

14 hours ago

small housing units...

Debbie Worthen

Utah’s micro-shelter pilot program gets extension to help homeless

A micro-shelter pilot program will stay in place for at least six more months.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Breeze Airways announces new flights out of Provo to Dallas Fort Worth