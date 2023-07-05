UTAH FIREWATCH
Provo airport will soon become international airport, mayor says

Jul 5, 2023, 12:28 PM | Updated: 12:29 pm

FILE: The Provo Airport is beyond capacity, and plans are being made for increased service and more growth. (KSL TV)

PROVO, Utah — Traveling internationally will be getting easier for Provo locals.

Mayor Michelle Kaufusi announced the Provo Airport would soon become an international airport.

In a Facebook post from the Stadium of Fire event she stated, “Our Provo Airport is thriving, filled to capacity with eager airlines, and it won’t be long until it emerges as the Provo International Airport!”

Kaufusi did not say when the developments for the airport would take place or what airlines they would include.

Provo Municipal Airport (PVU) is Utah’s second busiest airport with commercial services provided through Breeze Airways and Allegiant Air.

 

