VIDEO: Watch the moment a UHP trooper stops a 12-year-old driving on the freeway

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Highway Patrol responded to a call of a reckless driver on March 19. Troopers didn’t know until after they stopped the car that it was a 12-year-old driver.

Police said there was some type of family dispute and the girl took her mother’s car.

KSL TV obtained the 911 call from a semitruck driver that alerted police to the erratic driver.

The girl was taken home to her mom and could face charges, police said. However, because of her age, those charges are still being determined.