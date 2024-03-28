On the Site:
Weather alert
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
LOCAL NEWS

VIDEO: Watch the moment a UHP trooper stops a 12-year-old driving on the freeway

Mar 28, 2024, 5:54 PM | Updated: 7:01 pm

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY ELIZA PACE


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITYUtah Highway Patrol responded to a call of a reckless driver on March 19. Troopers didn’t know until after they stopped the car that it was a 12-year-old driver.

‘What in the world’: UHP troopers surprised by 12-year-old driver after police chase

Police said there was some type of family dispute and the girl took her mother’s car.

KSL TV  obtained the 911 call from a semitruck driver that alerted police to the erratic driver.

The girl was taken home to her mom and could face charges, police said. However, because of her age, those charges are still being determined.

VIDEO: Watch the moment a UHP trooper stops a 12-year-old driving on the freeway