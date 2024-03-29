On the Site:
Weather alert
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

3 officers ‘justified’ in shooting, killing fugitive who broke into Salt Lake home

Mar 29, 2024, 11:40 AM | Updated: 11:48 am

Body camera footage shows what happened moments before officers shot a man who broke into a random ...

Body camera footage shows what happened moments before officers shot a man who broke into a random house in Salt Lake City on Jan. 13, 2023. The actions of three officers who killed him were legally justified, the district attorney said Friday. (Salt Lake police)

(Salt Lake police)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY PAT REAVY, KSL.COM


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Three Salt Lake police officers were legally justified when they shot and killed an armed fugitive who broke into a random house while trying to avoid being arrested, the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday.

On Jan. 13, 2023, just before 3 a.m., the Salt Lake police gang unit found a vehicle in an alley near 1300 W. Arapahoe Ave. (660 South) believed to be connected to two men who both had felony warrants for their arrests.

As police attempted to get the men out of the vehicle at gunpoint, the driver, Penisimani Manupuna Halai, 41, put the car in reverse, hitting a parked car, and driving through a fence and yard in front of him to get away.

Two police vehicles are hit as a short chase ensued. The pursuit ended when police spiked the car’s tires and Halai crashed into a parked car near 500 N. Star Crest Drive (1840 West). Halal got out of the car and ran while the passenger remained in the vehicle.

Salt Lake police released a dozen body camera videos a little over a year ago connected to the incident.

Videos shows chaotic scenes leading to Salt Lake police shooting

In the videos, officers with guns drawn are seen surrounding Halai who is standing in front of a nearby house. They yell multiple times, “Show us your hands” and “Get on the ground.”

But Halai can be heard yelling obscenities at the officers as he ignores their commands and is seen reaching for his waistband. And at one point, an officer is heard saying, “He has something in his hands.”

A shot is then heard in the video, followed by a pause, and another shot from another officer. A Taser was deployed by officer Miles Southworth but it appears to be ineffective. District Attorney Sim Gill’s report says Sgt. Moronae Lealaogata fired the first shot and detective Brendyn Scott fired a second shot.

“He’s trying to get into the house,” an officer is heard yelling. Moments later, Halai breaks through a glass basement window. Police say he had no connection to the home that he broke into.

Immediately, several officers go to the window as several others go to the front door and kick it in to make entry. Moments later, three more shots are heard in succession.

Southworth went to the basement window and could see Halai holding a knife, according to the district attorney’s report.

“After hearing voices inside the home, officer Southworth quickly fired three times at Mr. Halai through the window,” the report states.

“I’m laser-focused watching him. And again, giving him commands, I see the knife,” Southworth told the officer-involved critical incident team investigating the shooting. “And then all of a sudden I hear voices on the other side of the door. … And I hear voices and all of a sudden I know there’s innocent people right there.

“And that’s when I fired. Had zero time. There’s no time. Fired as fast as I possibly could and I went in as fast as I possibly could to try and prevent those people from getting hurt,” he continued.

Body camera videos initially released by police were cut off at that point. But according to Gill’s report, Southworth and a second officer entered the basement through the window and “wrestled with Mr. Halai to remove the knife from him” and place him under arrest.

Two residents in the house said they were sleeping when they heard the gunshots and commotion in their kitchen. They entered the kitchen to see two police officers wrestling Halai to the ground.

An autopsy determined that Halai had been shot once in the stomach. He was initially taken to a local hospital and was thought to be doing better and even transferred out of the intensive care unit, Gill’s report states. But on Jan. 21, he died from his injuries.

Gill is holding a press conference to discuss the findings of the shooting investigation.

This story will be updated.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

(KSL TV)...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Clinton police launch internal investigation after women report ‘concerning’ officer encounter

Two women are recounting an interaction with a Clinton police officer during a traffic stop in Roy that left them concerned.

3 hours ago

Matt Gephardt working with Bona Rose on the CarChex documents....

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage, KSL TV

Get Gephardt: West Valley woman says her extended car warranty claim was denied unfairly

Many drivers buy an extended auto warranty to cover unexpected repair bills. But when a West Valley City woman turned to her warranty provider for major help on her car's transmission, they turned her down - repeatedly.

14 hours ago

Moments before a Salt Lake City woman is hit by a white car in the Avenues....

Eric Cabrera, KSL NewsRadio, Garna Mejia and Michael Houck, KSL TV

Doorbell camera captures another hit-and-run in Salt Lake City

New doorbell camera shows bystanders rushing to save a woman who may be another victim of an alleged serial hit-and-runner.

14 hours ago

A view of the West Temple and 200 South intersection in Salt Lake City....

Michael Houck

A major downtown Salt Lake City intersection will close from April to May

Starting April 1, the West Temple and 200 South intersection will be closed as crews replace natural gas lines.

15 hours ago

Researchers gathered in a Weber State University room for a Air Quality Summit....

Mike Anderson

Air Quality Summit puts focus on Utah air pollution and solutions

Many of the researchers who study Utah's air pollution problems are sharing what they've found while working to find solutions during Thursday's Air Quality Summit.

17 hours ago

Keith Stebbings (right) confronting Loren Richardson (left) after Richardson allegedly entered his ...

Shelby Lofton

‘He wasn’t intending to hurt anybody’: Brighton homeowner attorney says snowboarder confrontation was a misunderstanding

The Brighton man armed with a gun while confronting a snowboarder in a viral video is now facing criminal charges. But his attorney says he had the right to protect his property.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

3 officers ‘justified’ in shooting, killing fugitive who broke into Salt Lake home