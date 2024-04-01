Weber County Animal Services reports cases of canine parvovirus

OGDEN — The Weber County Animal Services confirmed three cases of a deadly infectious disease at their facility on Monday.

According to the animal shelter, the facility will be unable to adopt any dogs until April 10 due to quarantine protocols.

The shelter is asking any dog owners who left their dogs at Weber County Animal Services to pick their pets up immediately.



According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, canine parvovirus is a virus that attacks dog’s white blood cells and their gastrointestinal tract.

The association reports that puppies between six and 20 weeks old, unvaccinated or incompletely vaccinated dogs, and certain breeds, such as Rottweilers, Doberman pinschers, Bull terriers, German shepherds, and English springer spaniels, are at greater risk of the virus.

To read more about the virus, you can visit the association’s website.