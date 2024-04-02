On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
OUTDOORS & RECREATION

Easter storm brings a big boost for ski resorts as skiers hit the slopes

Apr 1, 2024, 6:12 PM | Updated: 7:00 pm

Mike Anderson's Profile Picture

BY MIKE ANDERSON


GARDEN CITY, Cache County — The gloomy, wet Easter Sunday turned into a solid ski day Monday at some of Utah’s resorts, including Beaver Mountain.

While the snowfall for 2024 hasn’t been nearly as plentiful as last year, the storms have been spaced out enough to keep resorts open. But after Easter’s weekend storm cleared up, skiers like Shane Robertson hit the slopes.

“If you get, snow and you get beautiful sunshine, you got to take advantage of it,” Robertson said.

Skiers boarding the chair lift at the resort.

Skiers boarding the chair lift at the resort. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV)

After seeing the storm hitting the mountains, Robertson changed plans with his family.

“With the rain-snow mix we had, we thought the mountains would be beautiful, so might as well play hooky from work and take the girls skiing on spring break,” he said.

While crowds were not huge on Monday, a lot of families were enjoying the time off.

“The girls are having a blast. They’re doing well. And, now we’re enjoying the sunshine and enjoying some lunch,” Robertson said.

Robertson cooking some burgers in the parking lot of the resort.

Robertson cooking some burgers in the parking lot of the resort. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV)

And the Robertsons weren’t the only ones not letting the Easter storm get them down.

“Oh no, no way. It’s been an awesome way to start the week,” said skier Easton Johnson.

“This is great. Sun warms the snow up, makes it soft, and we have a good time,” added Evans, another skier on the mountain.

The Harry's Dream lift at the Beaver Mountain Resort.

The Harry’s Dream lift at the Beaver Mountain Resort. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV)

While it has been a far cry from the record snowfall of a year ago, Beaver Mountain management said they’ve had enough to keep going, even without that Easter storm.

Management said the bigger challenge in smaller crowds is keeping enough people on staff to stay open. But skiers were just grateful they got one more week on the mountain before Beaver Mountain closes on April 7.

“I enjoy this time of year, so, I will let this season extend as much as possible. Then once they close, I’ll be ready for spring,” said Maleia Titus.

