On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LORI VALLOW & CHAD DAYBELL

Chad Daybell trial jury selection begins, juror from Lori Vallow Daybell trial weighs in

Apr 1, 2024, 7:02 PM

Lauren Steinbrecher's Profile Picture

BY LAUREN STEINBRECHER


Reporter

BOISE, Idaho — A juror from the Lori Vallow Daybell trial is giving his perspective as the jury selection process for her husband, Chad Daybell, begins his trial in Boise, Idaho.

Daybell is facing three counts of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder, and two counts of insurance fraud. His trial comes nearly one year after his wife, Vallow Daybell, was found guilty of similar charges in the deaths of her two children Joshua “JJ” Vallow and Tylee Ryan, and Daybell’s late wife, Tammy Daybell.

Unlike the jam-packed courtroom and full overflow room for the start of Vallow Daybell’s trial, Daybell’s case started with a crowd of less than two dozen attending the first day. Many of them were members of the media.

Jury selection underway on first day of Lori Vallow Daybell trial

One family member, Tammy Daybell’s aunt Vicki Hoban, sat through the first day of jury selection. Other family members have told KSL TV they plan to attend as the trial gets closer to opening statements.

On Monday, Judge Steven Boyce, the four-member prosecution team, and Daybell’s attorney, John Prior, embarked on an enormous mission: searching for impartial jurors.

“You must only consider the evidence against the defendant in this case, and should not speculate as to any other case or legal proceedings of the alleged co-conspirators,” Boyce said, meaning that jurors cannot take into account the fact that Vallow Daybell is currently serving life in prison without the possibility of parole for the same case.

Click here for complete coverage of the Chad Daybell trial

The court probed two panels of 16 prospective jurors Monday, as they built the foundation for the pool of 50 jurors they’re looking for. By Monday evening, they were more than a fifth of the way through the process.

Perhaps most notably, Boyce, the prosecution, and the defense asked potential jurors what they knew about the highly publicized case. Most raised their hands to say they had heard about it in some fashion. Many were later excused for pretrial media exposure and bias.

All potential jurors were asked about their feelings on the death penalty. The death penalty option is expected to lengthen Daybell’s trial.

“If the death penalty is one of the options in a murder case like this, does that mean if you find Mr. Daybell guilty, does that immediately mean that you go to the death penalty, and that would be your vote?” Prior asked, of one person.

It appeared Prior was making sure that if Daybell is found guilty, jurors wouldn’t automatically default to the death penalty as a punishment.

A familiar process

While the court audience was small, one person who made sure to attend knew what this process was like all too well.

“I just remember being asked some of the very same questions,” said Tom Evans, a juror from the Lori Vallow Daybell trial.

Evans said he wrote a book about serving on Vallow Daybell’s jury, which is expected to be published after Daybell’s trial. He’s working on a second book, and said he showed up to jury selection to gather information.

Evans said the proceeds from his book will be donated to Hope House in Idaho, an organization that helps children.

“It started out being really heavy and dark, and a lot of responsibility,” he said, of what serving on Vallow Daybell’s jury was like for him. “I think toward the end, it turned into more, I was honored to do my part and proud of the judicial system, and the police and all the hard work that everybody was doing to make it all happen.”

The death penalty was not an option for Vallow Daybell. Evans said it would have been tough for him to sentence somebody to death.

“I was just really glad that I was not confronted with that, and I feel for the jurors who are more than likely going to be,” he said.

Lori Vallow Daybell will not face death penalty in murder trial

He explained how serving on Vallow Daybell’s jury took an emotional toll on him, because of the heaviness of the case. Evans knows this is just the beginning for a whole new group, one year later.

“It’s like you’re in shock and you just don’t realize that. At some point I did start to realize that, and that’s as I was starting to heal, I guess, from it all,” Evans said. “So the jurors are going to go through that, and probably a lot more.”

Once the court reaches the pool of 50 prospective jurors, the court will then enter into peremptory challenges and will whittle the pool down to 12 trial jurors, and six alternates.

The jury selection process will likely continue over the next several days.

Subscribe to the KSL News YouTube channel to view the full trial of Chad Daybell as it happens.

KSL 5 TV Live

Lori Vallow & Chad Daybell

FILE - Monday will mark the beginning of the trial for Chad Guy Daybell in the 2019 murders of his ...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Here’s how Chad Daybell’s trial will differ from his wife Lori Vallow Daybell

Monday will mark the beginning of the trial for Chad Daybell in the 2019 murders of his wife Lori Vallow Daybell's two children, Joshua 'JJ' Vallow and Tylee Ryan, as well as the 2019 death of Daybell's late wife, Tammy Daybell.

24 hours ago

Chad Daybell and his attorney, John Prior, appear in a hearing on Oct. 29, 2020...

Larry D. Curtis

Gag order issued for upcoming Chad Daybell murder trial

With jury selection only days away in the murder trial of former Utahn Chad Guy Daybell, the court has issued a gag order concerning the case.

4 days ago

Chad Daybell and his attorney, John Prior, appear in a hearing on Oct. 29, 2020...

Josh Ellis

Idaho court denies motion from Chad Daybell’s lawyer to leave case

An Idaho judge on Thursday ruled that John Prior, Chad Daybell's lawyer, will continue to represent Daybell in the case.

2 months ago

Chad Daybell and his attorney, John Prior, appear in a hearing on Oct. 29, 2020...

Michael Houck

Chad Daybell’s attorney files to withdraw from case due to lack of funds

The attorney representing Chad Daybell has filed to withdraw from the upcoming murder case Friday.

3 months ago

A judge has ordered the remains of Joshua "JJ" Vallow to be turned over to his family members. The ...

Larry D. Curtis

Murder victim Tylee Ryan’s remains to be returned to family

The remains of teen murder victim Tylee Ryan will be released to her family, an Idaho judge ruled Thursday.

3 months ago

FILE — Chad Daybell watches during Lori Vallow's extradition hearing in Hawaii on Feb. 21, 2020....

Larry D. Curtis

Idaho court denies Chad Daybell’s motions to strike death penalty

An Idaho court has denied Chad Guy Daybell's motions to strike the death penalty in his murder trial scheduled for 2024.

3 months ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Chad Daybell trial jury selection begins, juror from Lori Vallow Daybell trial weighs in