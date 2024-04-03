On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

HEALTH

Measles outbreaks draw concern

Apr 2, 2024, 10:41 PM | Updated: 10:48 pm

Mike Anderson's Profile Picture

BY MIKE ANDERSON


KSLTV.com

WEST POINT, Davis County —  The number of measles cases is on the rise.

We’re already seeing more outbreaks across the U-S this year than in all of 2023.

It’s enough to draw some concern among Utah doctors and epidemiologists.

It’s fairly routine for family doctors, for patients to get their kids vaccinated starting at 12 to 15 months. But with 97 reported cases so far there is concern that some people are falling through the cracks.

Doctors like Bryce Galbraith, deal with vaccinations all the time that protect more than the ones getting the shots.

“There are people that are immunocompromised and then there’s also those that haven’t been vaccinated completely yet,” Galbraith said.

In recent years he seems to be getting more questions at his West Point clinic than in the past.

Galbraith said, “Totally natural to have those hesitations.”

He’s happy to answer those questions but when measles cases spike like we’re seeing right now, with cases reported across seventeen states, the closest to us in Arizona.

“It worries me about the community because then you see pockets of where this can have outbreaks and it can make it potentially dangerous for more than just small pockets of people,” Galbraith said.

We have had much larger spikes in the US. well over 1,000 in 2019.

Ogden clinic

The Ogden Clinic in West Point offers vaccinations. (KSL TV, Mike Anderson)

“So, while it’s not unprecedented, the number of cases that we have been seeing this year, compared to previous years, it is a little concerning that we’re seeing such high numbers and we’re only in April,” Galbraith explained.

Pamela Gomez is a respiratory disease epidemiologist with the Utah Department of Health and Human Services.

She pointed out that the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine is safe and has a 97%% effectiveness rate.

She said it’s important to be protected and be aware of the symptoms which can be as simple as a high fever, cough, or runny nose leading to a rash three to five days later.

Galbraith said always feel free to talk to your physician and don’t be afraid to ask questions.

“I think it’s great,” he said. “I love it when patients come in with questions because the more informed they are and the more we can talk about things and it makes it better for everybody.”

Gomez added that washing your hands and practicing good hygiene is also important.

Though not likely, you can get measles even if you’ve had the vaccine.

She said complications from the vaccine are rare.

KSL 5 TV Live

Health

Costco and its low-cost health care partner Sesame have launched a weight loss program that include...

Nicole Goodkind, CNN

Costco begins offering Ozempic prescriptions to some members

Some people go to Costco for its $1.50 hot dogs, others for its $179 Ozempic prescriptions.

8 hours ago

Registered nurse Maruja Sanchez prepares a vaccination in Salt Lake City on April 8, 2014. Utah hea...

Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com

Utah health department urges measles vaccinations as 17 states report cases

Utah health officials warned Monday about the potential for a measles outbreak after 17 other states have reported cases.

1 day ago

Christian and Annalaura Solomon pose outdoors...

Emma Benson

‘You’re worth it’: Provo couple sheds light on living with bipolar disorder

12 years ago, Annalaura's mother passed away. That unexpected family death triggered Christian's first bipolar episode.

4 days ago

Tina Gomez was 27 when she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis....

Emma Benson

‘It’s different every day’: Understanding multiple sclerosis and its prevalence in Utah

March is Multiple Sclerosis Awareness Month, a chance to talk about this neurological condition which affects more than 30,000 Utahns.

5 days ago

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 03: Larry David, comedian, writer, actor, and television producer loo...

Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

Don’t bother Larry David with menial pleasantries. He’s not interested

Just like the version of himself that he plays on “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” there are some things in life that Larry David can’t be bothered with.

5 days ago

Hope Hero Foundation Logo on key chain...

Karah Brackin

Utah’s Hope Hero Foundation is saving teen lives

Discover how The Hope Hero Foundation empowers teens and prevents suicide. Be the hero of your own story!

5 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Measles outbreaks draw concern