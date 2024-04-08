Group of juveniles allegedly steal two cars, crashes one of them into tree

MAGNA — A 12-year-old boy was found inside a crashed car that was reported stolen Monday morning.

The West Valley City Police Department said officers responded to a car that crashed into a tree near 3800 S. 7000 West at approximately 5:30 a.m.



Police said a 12-year-old boy was found inside the car and told officers that the group he was with stole the crashed car from Magna.

The boy told police they were driving to stolen cars when the driver lost control of his and crashed his car into a tree. The boy said the driver got into the other car and fled eastbound on 3800 South, leaving him behind.

According to police, the boy had minor mouth injuries due to the crash.

