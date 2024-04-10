Utah’s first lady, Abby Cox, begins recovery after spinal surgery

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s first lady is recovering after surgery, the governor’s office said Wednesday.

“After weeks of debilitating pain, first lady Abby Cox underwent surgery on her spine to remove degenerative discs in her neck,” Chief of Staff Jon Pierpont said in a statement. “The first family is grateful to the surgeons, doctors, and staff at the University of Utah for their attention and care and appreciates the prayers and support from so many Utahns. The first lady looks forward to a speedy recovery and resuming her duties soon.”

The surgery prompted Gov. Spencer Cox to miss several public events Wednesday, including a meeting with the International Olympic Committee and a ceremonial bill signing.

“It’s been a rough few weeks at our house. Abby and I feel terrible that we’ve had to miss some important events, but we feel so blessed for your prayers and support,” Cox wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “We are lucky to have such skilled surgeons and amazing staff here at the U.”

Gabe and I are praying for our dear friend First Lady @AbbyPalmerCox swift and complete recovery. 🙏🏼❤️ https://t.co/PAUe7JYylj — Deidre Henderson (@DeidreHenderson) April 10, 2024