IOC in Utah to check on readiness to host another Olympics

SALT LAKE CITY — Members of the International Olympic Committee are in Salt Lake City this week, checking to see just how ready the city is to potentially host the 2034 Winter Olympics.

The first stop on the city tour was Rice-Eccles Stadium on Wednesday afternoon. Members of the Salt Lake City-Utah Committee for the Games showed members of the Future Host Commission around town, even posing for a picture while at Rice-Eccles. The stadium was the cite for the opening and closing ceremonies for the 2002 Winter Olympics.

Utah leaders on Olympics: ‘We are ready!’

“It’s an incredible stadium perfect for closing and opening ceremony,” said Karl Stoss, the chair of the Future Host Commission.

Members of the commission are in Utah for a five-day visit. While at the stadium, Utah leaders rolled out their opening presentation. Their message was simple: “We are ready!”

“I really don’t have concerns,” said Fraser Bullock, president and CEO of the Salt Lake City-Utah Committee for the Games. “I’m like a young kid with a shiny new toy and I want to show it off to the world. I am just so excited that they are here. We have been working for years for this day and here we are, and we get to show off Utah and its people.”

The highlights from the opening presentation included pointing out several notable factors such as Utah’s world-class sporting venues that will all be within an hour of the Olympic Village. Other highlights included the volunteers, the infrastructure, the overall support, the people who speak dozens of different languages, and the money to pay for the Games.

All members impressed

It was enough to impress all the members of the Commission.

“I see all of you are really enthusiastic towards the Games and I see the readiness very well,” said Samira Asghari, a commission member from Afghanistan.

“It’s incredible what you achieved with such a small core of team of volunteers,” said Jacqueline Barrett, a commission member.

“Not only the venues but you have the people,” said Christophe Dubi, a commission member. “In the end, this is what matters. Organizing the games is about having competent people. The expertise the knowledge.”

Stoss said he’s impressed.

“We have a very good feeling,” he said. “The spirit is still Games from 2002 and it is still here.”

The official decision on the Games will come on July 24.

