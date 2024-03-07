On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

SPORTS

Soldier Hollow hosts BMW IBU World Cup Biathlon

Mar 6, 2024, 6:03 PM | Updated: 6:35 pm

Alex Cabrero's Profile Picture

BY ALEX CABRERO


KSLTV.com

MIDWAY — Biathletes from around the world are in Utah and getting ready to compete in a world-class biathlon competition this weekend.

Vincent Bonacci is one of those biathletes getting ready for the games. He said looking at the Wasatch Mountains makes things feel right in the world.

“It definitely does,” said Vincent Bonacci. “It is very much like almost a sense of confidence.”

For Bonacci, having that confidence is important this week. He is competing with the best biathlon athletes in the world during the BMW IBU World Cup Biathlon at the Soldier Hollow Nordic Center.

 

Biathletes training at Soldier Hollow for the event.

Biathletes training at Soldier Hollow for the event. (KSL TV)

 

Bonacci grew up in Salt Lake City and graduated from West High School. He’s trained at Soldier Hollow countless times.

“At the beginning of the year, I was really excited to see it on the calendar,” he said.

For a sport mostly held at European venues, being home is a nice change for him.

“There isn’t necessarily a home court advantage on the skis, but there’s a home court advantage everywhere else, like going to a store and speaking the language,” Bonacci said.

This event will be the first Biathlon World Cup event at Soldier Hollow since 2019. It is also the first big event here since U.S. Biathlon moved to Utah from Maine in 2023.

“The passion Utah has for sport and especially Olympic sport; you really feel that. When we spoke with other areas, they were really excited to have us, but there wasn’t that communal embrace that you have here,” said Jack Gierhart, President and CEO of U.S. Biathlon.

Flags of different nations.

Flags of different nations. (KSL TV)

Utah is proud of its Olympic legacy. In fact, Soldier Hollow itself is being renovated as a part of the 2002 venue upgrades to prepare for a future Olympics.

“Really, for us, it is a way to demonstrate to the world, to the international biathlon community, that we are capable of doing this,” said Luke Bodensteiner, Soldier Hollow’s General Manager.

Bonnaci was too young to remember when the Olympics were in Salt Lake, but he is hoping to become part of Utah’s Olympic legacy.

“I had an awesome Olympic birthday party when I turned two. I have Olympic torches made of paper and tissue paper flames. I have great photos, but I don’t have a lick of memory of it,” he said.

However, Bonacci is hoping to have great memories of the 2026 Winter Olympics by making the U.S. team, and it all starts with events like the one at Soldier Hollow.

“For me, the Olympics is always, like, I kind of think it as a bit of a sacred thing,” he said. “So, yeah, this venue has really been important to me over the years.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Sports

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch Mountain West Women’s Basketball Tournament

The Utah State women's basketball team heads to Las Vegas looking to flip the script after an underwhelming 2023-24 regular season.

25 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Previewing Real Salt Lake At Colorado Rapids

Fresh of its first win of the season, Real Salt Lake looks to open the annual Rocky Mountain Cup rivalry with Colorado on a high note.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Shorthanded Jazz Host Bulls

The Utah Jazz will be extremely shorthanded when they host the ninth-seeded Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Justin Zanik: No Such Thing As ‘Bad Draft’

Utah Jazz general manager Justin Zanik joined the KSL Sports Zone to discuss the latest with the organization, including the 2024 NBA Draft.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Pac-12 Women’s Basketball Bracket, How To Watch Tournament Action

The Pac-12 women's basketball regular season is over and rounding the corner into postseason play starting with the Pac-12 Tournament.

9 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Four Utes Earn All-Pac-12 Women’s Basketball Honors

Utah women's basketball has been very good once again in the 2023-24 season with four Utes earning All-Pac-12 Honors.

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Soldier Hollow hosts BMW IBU World Cup Biathlon