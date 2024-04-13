On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Driver of an all-terrain vehicle flown to hospital after crashing into another car

Apr 12, 2024, 6:47 PM

Footage of the medical helicopter arriving to the scene....

Footage of the medical helicopter arriving to the scene. (Courtesy: Gary Rosenfield)

(Courtesy: Gary Rosenfield)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

CEDAR CITY — A man driving an all-terrain vehicle is in critical condition after crashing into another car while driving into oncoming traffic Friday afternoon.

Sgt Justin Ludlow with the Cedar City Police Department told KSL that the driver of the all-terrain vehicle lost control and drove into oncoming traffic near North Airport Road and West  Industrial Road.


Ludlow said the driver hit another vehicle and overturned. The driver was to be flown to a hospital due to his injuries.

Witnesses told police that the driver was swerving before the crash. Police are investigating what led to the accident.

