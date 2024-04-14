On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
LOCAL NEWS

Highland neighborhood rallies behind neighbors after pipe burst causes damage to two homes

Apr 14, 2024, 5:09 PM | Updated: 5:45 pm

Brianna Chavez's Profile Picture

BY BRIANNA CHAVEZ


KSLTV.com

HIGHLAND A neighborhood in Highland came together after a pipe burst Saturday that flooded the area. Two homes were left with significant damage.

John Stevens was at his daughter’s soccer tournament when he got a call from his neighbor, “who said, ‘John, we’re in trouble here.'”

Tens of thousands of gallons of water rushed on to the street. The pipe had burst along the Murdock Canal which is connected to the Provo City Water Association.

Stevens said as the water gushed toward his home, hundreds of neighbors stepped up.

“And that was the theme really of all day,” he said.

Neighbors jumped into action, filling up and placing as many sandbags as they could to prevent other homes from flooding. They also moved furniture and other items of the flooded homes to salvage what they could from the flooding.

Two of Stevens’ neighbors are now picking up the pieces after the water flooding their entire basements.

“It’ll take months to actually rebuild and do it, but once again, the neighbors, they’re going to sit here and help each other out,” Stevens said.

On Sunday, dozens of neighbors came out and continued help with the cleanup, moving belongings into storage pods.

“Everybody just looks out for each other,” Stevens said. “And that’s who Highland is.”

