LOCAL NEWS

SLCPD investigating reports of a shooting in Liberty Wells neighborhood

Apr 14, 2024, 6:38 PM

Salt Lake City police are investigating reports of a shooting Sunday afternoon in the Liberty Wells...

Salt Lake City police are investigating reports of a shooting Sunday afternoon in the Liberty Wells neighborhood. (Salt Lake City Police Department)

(Salt Lake City Police Department)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


Mark Jones

SALT LAKE CITY Salt Lake City police are investigating reports of a shooting Sunday afternoon in the Liberty Wells neighborhood.

Police were called to the area of 200 E. Kenningston Avenue for a report of a shooting around 3:10 p.m.

Once on scene, officers secured the scene. However, they were unable to find any suspects or victims, but did find a small amount of blood on the ground. 

A homeowner reported finding a firearm on their property in the area of 1450 S. Roberta Street. The weapon was secured, collected and processed by police. 

During the course of the investigation, police said they received a call from a person claiming to be with the victim. The individual described the injury as a “graze wound” and said medical attention was not required. Additionally, police said the individual declined to provide additional information about themselves or the injured individual. 

Based on their investigation, police suspect the shooting may have been drug-related.

The investigation into the Liberty Wells neighborhood shooting is ongoing. If you have information about the incident, you are asked to call 801-799-3000.

 

