On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Police: Man kicks down door, threatens to kill Taylorsville resident

Apr 15, 2024, 9:55 AM

Kiersten Nunez's Profile Picture

BY KIERSTEN NUNEZ


KSLTV.com

TAYLORSVILLE — Police say a man kicked down a locked door and chased the man who lives there throughout the house, threatening to kill him in a terrifying home invasion.

Aaron David Heaps, 42, is now being held without bail and being investigated for burglary and aggravated assault. Police say Heaps in no way knew the victim in this case but Heaps does have a sister who lives a few houses away from where the attack happened.

“You could hear it in his voice and see it in his body language. He was still scared and shook up about it,” said Dujuan McMinn, a neighbor of the victim.

McMinn hasn’t seen much of his neighbor since Friday evening.

“I talked to him today. He’s scared and he’s going to stay with friends until he finds out what’s going on,” McMinn said.

It was just after 5 p.m. Friday when police say Aaron David Heaps pulled into the victim’s driveway and began honking the car’s horn nonstop. That’s when the victim went outside to see what was going on. Witnesses say Heaps then started yelling, threatening to kill the victim and chased after him. The victim ran inside and locked the door.

“He ran up to the door and kicked the door in and started screaming he was going to rape him and kill him and then he went down in the basement and kicked that door in looking for him,” McMinn said.

Investigators say the victim hid while Heaps ran around the house searching for him.

“If he would have found him in a closet it could have been terrifying,” McMinn said.

Right before police got there Heaps ran out of the victim’s home to his sister’s home, a few doors down, and hid from officers. Police found him and arrested him shortly after without incident.

“After we spoke to witnesses and the victim it sounds like this suspect was intoxicated and did have family that lived in the area and mistook this house for his family’s house,” said Sgt. Corey Lavin with the Taylorsville Police Department.

Police and neighbors agree there’s not much the victim could have done.

“Locking doors don’t count because he kicked right through that door,” McMinn said.

Now McMinn is doing what he can to make his neighbors feel safer in their home

“I went in and put a board to the door frame to be secured and put some blocks in the window,” McMinn said.

Police say no one thinks this will ever happen to them but that it’s important to have a game plan so you’re not blindsided.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

The Layton Utah Temple. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)...

Mary Culbertson

A first look: Layton Utah Temple to open for public tours

The Layton Utah Temple is open to the public for tours until Saturday June 1, 2024.

32 minutes ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Report: NHL Executive Committee Approves Arizona Coyotes’ Move To Utah

The NHL Executive Committee approved the relocation of the Arizona Coyotes to Salt Lake City, Utah, according to Sportico.

46 minutes ago

(The Lehi Police Department)...

Eliza Pace

K9 Moki dies after serving Lehi for 8 years

A K9 member of the Lehi City Police Department, Moki, died on April 14, according to a Facebook post from the department. 

55 minutes ago

West Jordan police with Lights On! representatives announcing the new voucher program....

Karah Brackin

Lights On! and West Jordan police team up to help drivers with mechanical issues

The West Jordan Police Department is allowing officers to give a voucher for drivers who were pulled over for mechanical issues instead of a ticket.

55 minutes ago

The Twilight Concert Series will move to its new location at Salt Lake's Gallivan Center this Augus...

Eliza Pace

SLC 2024 Twilight Concert Series announces lineup

Salt Lake City Arts Council released the 2024 Twilight Concert Series lineup for this coming summer.

3 hours ago

(Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)...

Tamara Vaifanua

SLC Verizon store offering free professional headshots

Need a new profile picture to help you land a job? Verizon is offering free, professional headshots you can add to your LinkedIn profile or resume.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Police: Man kicks down door, threatens to kill Taylorsville resident