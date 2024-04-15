On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
SPORTS

Report: NHL Executive Committee Approves Arizona Coyotes’ Move To Utah

Apr 15, 2024, 1:20 PM | Updated: 1:44 pm

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The NHL Executive Committee approved the relocation of the Arizona Coyotes to Salt Lake City, according to Sportico.

The sports business site reported the step in the relocation process on Monday.

“The NHL’s executive committee has approved the move of the Arizona Coyotes to Salt Lake City, several sources have told Sportico. The relocation vote now moves to the entire Board of Governors, which comprises all 32 teams,” Barry M. Bloom wrote for Sportico.com.

Sportico added that the league “has yet to respond for comment.”

Despite a vote by the NHL Executive Committee, the relocation of a franchise would not be finalized without approval from the league’s Board of Governors.

Earlier on Monday, Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro reported that a press conference to officially announce the sale and relocation of the Yotes is “on target” for April 18 or 19.

“Looks like we are on target for a Thursday or Friday morning press conference with Gary Bettman and Alex Meruelo announcing the sale and relocation of the Arizona Coyotes to Salt Lake City. Deal could be finalized in the next 24-48 hours,” Gambadoro posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Arizona closes out the regular season vs. the Edmonton Oilers at Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona on Wednesday at 8 p.m. MDT. The game will be broadcast on NHLPP/ESPN+.

The Coyotes own a 35-41-5 record this season and sit in seventh place in the Central Division.

