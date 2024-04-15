Semi rollover closes portion of U.S. 6 in Spanish Fork

SPANISH FORK — A rollover involving a semi-truck is blocking a part of traffic on U.S. Route 6 Monday afternoon.

Sgt. Cam Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol told KSL that a medical helicopter was responding to the crash, and there were injuries. Roden did not say who was hurt and how serious the injuries were.

According to the Utah Department of Transportation, both directions are closed and will reopen at approximately 3:30 p.m.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information is provided.