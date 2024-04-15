On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah's Air Quality
LOCAL NEWS

Semi rollover closes portion of U.S. 6 in Spanish Fork

Apr 15, 2024, 2:33 PM | Updated: 2:38 pm

Traffic being diverted and stopped at US 6 in Spanish Fork due to a rolled over semi....

Traffic being diverted and stopped at US 6 in Spanish Fork due to a rolled over semi. (UDOT)

(UDOT)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

SPANISH FORK — A rollover involving a semi-truck is blocking a part of traffic on U.S. Route 6 Monday afternoon.

Sgt. Cam Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol told KSL that a medical helicopter was responding to the crash, and there were injuries. Roden did not say who was hurt and how serious the injuries were.

According to the Utah Department of Transportation, both directions are closed and will reopen at approximately 3:30 p.m.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information is provided. 

