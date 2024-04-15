On the Site:
What Will Utah Jazz Do This Offseason?

Apr 15, 2024

SALT LAKE CITY – Though all eyes will be on the Arizona Coyotes relocation to Salt Lake City this summer, the Utah Jazz enter another offseason that will help sculpt the organization’s future.

Despite a 26-26 start to the year, the Jazz completed the 2023-24 campaign with a 31-51 record, preferring to maximize draft positioning over a run at the Play-In Tournament.

Here’s a guide to the 2024 offseason for the Jazz.

What Do The Jazz Want To Do This Offseason?

Having spoken to several decision-makers throughout the organization, the Jazz’s goal this offseason remains simple; get better.

The information that is more difficult to procure is who they are targeting to improve the roster, be it through internal development, the draft, free agency, or trades.

A top priority will be to sign Lauri Markkanen to a long-term contract extension. The All-Star forward can add four years and upwards of $160 million to his current deal, and there appears to be confidence that a deal will get done.

Beyond Markkanen’s extension, the Jazz would welcome chaos in the NBA Playoffs, and the type of turmoil that would force teams to make franchise-changing moves this offseason.

The Jazz experienced this firsthand during the 2022 postseason when they lost to the Dallas Mavericks in the opening round of the playoffs and thoroughly dismantled the roster in the ensuing months.

Related: What Type Of Help Do The Jazz Need This Summer?

With teams like Boston, Cleveland, Dallas, Denver, Golden State, Milwaukee, Minnesota, Phoenix, and the Lakers and Clippers perceived as being “all-in” for deep playoff runs, early exits in the postseason could behoove the Jazz who are lying in wait for an All-Star caliber player to become available.

An early exit could irk a star player into asking for a trade, or force the hand of a wary owner to divest in a financially bloated roster.

The Jazz will have their preferred targets, and won’t make a move simply to shake up the status quo, but the NBA is overdue for a dramatic offseason, and Danny Ainge and Justin Zanik have the tools at their disposal to make a move.

What Rebuilding Tools Do Jazz Have?

While trading away Simone Fontecchio, Kelly Olynyk, and Ochai Agbaji at the trade deadline was not universally lauded by Jazz fans, it made the 2024 offseason far more interesting.

The trades netted the Jazz the 32nd overall pick, a late first-round pick (either the 28th or 29th pick), and as a result of losing so many games down the stretch, a top-ten pick currently slotted for eighth, though that could rise or fall via the draft lottery.

Related: What Happens If Jazz Win The Draft Lottery?

Furthermore, the team cleared an additional $30 million in salary space that may have been reserved for Fontecchio, Olynyk, and Agbaji had they remained on the roster, opening roughly $40 million in total cap space this summer.

That $40 million, three top 32 picks in the 2025 draft, and up to 13 other first-round picks through 2031 provide the Jazz with an ample war chest to improve the roster this offseason.

Utah Jazz Free Agents

The Jazz punted on their most valuable free agents at the trade deadline when they traded Olynyk to the Toronto Raptors and Fontecchio to the Detroit Pistons, but these are the team’s other potential free agents to track this summer.

Talen Horton-Tucker: Unrestricted Free Agent

Kris Dunn – Unrestricted Free Agent

Luka Samanic – Unrestricted Free Agent

Johnny Juzang – Restricted Free Agent

Micah Potter – Restricted Free Agent

Omer Yurtseven – Non-Guaranteed

Kenneth Lofton Jr. – Non-Guaranteed

Darius Bazley – Non Guaranteed 

Important Dates

TBD: Draft Tiebreaker For 28th or 29th Pick

May 12: NBA Draft Lottery

May 12-19: NBA Draft Combine

June 26-27: NBA Draft

June 29: Qualifying Offers Due For Kira Lewis Jr., Micah Potter, and Johnny Juzang

July 1: NBA Free Agency Moratorium Begins

July 6: Free Agents Can Be Signed

July 8-10: Salt Lake City Summer League

July 12-22: Las Vegas Summer League

July 25: Kenneth Lofton Jr. and Darius Bazley Partial Guarantee Date

July 27 – August 11: Paris Olympics Basketball Tournament

August 6: Lauri Markkanen Extension Eligible 

October 1: Training Camp Begins

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone.

