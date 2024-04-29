Utah Women’s Basketball Signs Former Rhode Island Forward For 2024-25 Season

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah women’s basketball got a little better Monday afternoon after announcing the signing of former Rhode Island forward Mayé Touré.

Touré’s signing came in addition to the official signing of former Michigan forward Chyra Evans which had previously been announced.

According to reports, Touré had previously announced she was heading to Maryland for the 2024-25 basketball season, but apparently somewhere along the way had a change of heart and will now be with Lynne Roberts and the Utes.

More About New Utes Mayé Touré and Chyra Evans

Last season Evans started 23 games and averaged 22.2 minutes of play for the Wolverines while posting up 6.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game.

The Aussie native will have two years of eligibility to make her mark in Salt Lake City.

Touré on the other hand played in 35 games last season for the Rams while averaging 28.3 minutes per game.

In her time on the court, Touré put up an average of 12.5 points per game, and 7.7 rebounds while shooting at 42.6 percent from the field.

The Athis-mons, France native will have one season in Salt Lake City.

Utah Women’s Basketball Hit The Road

On April 18 the Utah women’s basketball account posted the coaching staff was hitting the road looking for more talent to come to Salt Lake City.

Roberts and her staff made a couple stops in Texas along with Pennsylvania and Virginia as of a couple of weeks ago in an effort to improve the roster for the 2024-25 season and beyond.

Our coaches are excited to be back on the road this weekend looking for future Utes! ➡️ Bryan, TX

➡️ Dallas, TX

➡️ Manheim, PA

➡️ Hampton, VA#goutes pic.twitter.com/fcN1QJhBBF — Utah Women’s Basketball (@UTAHWBB) April 19, 2024

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on X, Instagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @bodkinkslsports