Former UVU Guard Drake Allen Chooses Utah State In Transfer Portal

LOGAN, Utah— Drake Allen will play for his fourth Beehive State team when he takes the floor for Utah State after spending the 2023-24 season with Utah Valley.

The former Utah Valley and Southern Utah guard announced his decision to continue his collegiate basketball career at Utah State on Friday, April 26.

In his lone season at UVU, Allen led the Wolverines with 11.9 points and 4.3 assists in a team-high 29.1 minutes a night. He shot 44.4 percent from the field but stumbled to 16-for-69 (23.2%) from behind the arc. He finished the year with a better than 2:1 assist-to-turnover ratio and had 1.5 steals per contest.

About Drake Allen

A Westlake High School standout, Allen played basketball and baseball for the Thunder. After graduating in 2020, Allen played two seasons with the Snow College Badgers in the Scenic West Athletic Conference of the junior college ranks. As a sophomore, Allen averaged 12.8 points and six assists while earning NJCAA Second Team All-America honors.

Utah Valley grad transfer Drake Allen has committed to Utah State. The 6’4” guard from Eagle Mountain UT started 27/30 games, averaging 11.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 1.5 steals. — PortalUpdates (@portal_updates) April 26, 2024

Allen spent 2022-23 at Southern Utah. The 6’4 playmaker averaged 11.0 points, 3.6 assists, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game. He was named to the WAC All-Newcomer team as a sophomore.

