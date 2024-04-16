On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Social Media Reacts To BYU Basketball Hiring Kevin Young

Apr 16, 2024, 12:29 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball has hired Phoenix Suns assistant Kevin Young to be its next head coach.

Young comes to BYU with 15 years of experience in professional basketball with the NBA and NBA G-League, where he was previously a head coach with the Utah Flash and Delaware 87ers.

This past season with the Suns, Young was reportedly the highest-paid assistant in the NBA at $2 million per year. He will continue to work with the Phoenix Suns during their NBA Playoff run but will begin working on retaining BYU’s roster, assembling a roster, and contacting recruits.

“We are excited to announce Kevin as our new head men’s basketball coach and welcome him and his family to BYU,” said BYU athletics director Tom Holmoe in a statement on Tuesday.

Holmoe continued, “We had a variety of excellent candidates and a lot of interest in this position. Kevin is someone we have had our eye on for a while. He has risen to the top of NBA assistant coaching ranks. He has been a lead candidate for NBA head coaching jobs and has been instrumental in developing top-level NBA talent. Kevin will bring a new perspective, with an extensive NBA background to our program. He is a phenomenal fit at BYU. He is humble, fun and super intelligent. Cougar Nation is going to love getting to know Kevin.”

During his time in the NBA, Young has worked with stars such as Kevin Durrant, Devin Booker, and Joel Embiid with the Suns and Philadelphia 76ers.

Reactions to BYU basketball hiring Kevin Young to be the next head coach

Naturally, after the breaking news, social media had its share of reactions to BYU’s new hire. Here’s a roundup of some of the notable reactions.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

