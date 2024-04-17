On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

State medical examiner rules American Fork elderly couple deaths as ‘undetermined,’ police close case

Apr 17, 2024, 2:59 PM

(KSL TV)...

(KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

AMERICAN FORK — The American Fork Police Department is closing the case of an 84-year-old couple who were found dead in their home as medical examiners are unable to determine a cause of death.

On Wednesday, the police department said the Utah State Medical Examiner ruled the deaths of Duane and Sally Francom as “Undetermined” due to the degree of body decomposition.

“No trauma was found on either body, and no significant amount of carbon monoxide was detected, ruling out carbon monoxide poisoning,” the police press release stated.

Police said the couple had heart disease, and the toxicology report showed nothing suspicious in their blood. Because of the medical examiner’s findings, police have closed the case.

On Jan. 3, American Fork police officers responded to the couple’s home near 200 N. Main Street after neighbors requested a welfare check. Neighbors told police they had not seen the couple since late November.

Officers found the bodies of Duane and Sally Francom, who were reported to be in the stages of intermediate-to-advanced stages of decomposition.

During the investigation, American Fork police released several theories of how the two were killed, ranging from natural causes to homicide.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

(Scott Taylor)...

Eliza Pace

The Salt Lake City Marathon will close roads on Saturday, here’s where

The 2024 Salt Lake City Marathon will cause several road closures this upcoming weekend on April 20. 

16 minutes ago

At Bricks and Minifigs in Orem you’ll find Legos of all shapes and sizes, bin after bin full of c...

Shara Park

Wednesday’s Child: 14-year-old Michael enjoys Star Wars and Lego bricks

At Bricks and Minifigs in Orem you’ll find Legos of all shapes and sizes, bin after bin full of colorful bricks ready to be played with, and glass cases full of interesting and rare characters. It’s a store 14-year-old Michael loves to spend time in, Michael is obsessed with Lego bricks and Star Wars. 

49 minutes ago

Signs are posted for the 2024 Sundance Film Festival on Maiin Street in Park City on Jan. 18. The f...

Collin Leonard, KSL.com

Leaving Park City? Sundance Institute seeks proposals for future location of film festival

The Sundance Institute announced Wednesday it is beginning a process "to explore viable locations in the United States to host the Sundance Film Festival beginning in 2027."

2 hours ago

(KSL TV)...

Karah Brackin

UDOT is stressing work zone safety, especially near schools

As road construction ramps up around the state, construction on 5600 South in Roy will directly impact elementary school students heading to and from school.

2 hours ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Andrew Adams

Cameras capture man trying to break into Saratoga Springs home, trailer

A homeowner on Tuesday was hoping to identify the stranger who spent roughly 30 minutes on his property overnight Sunday and tried to enter his home multiple times before entering his trailer.

3 hours ago

Alta resort...

Eliza Pace

Utah’s ski industry contributed $1.94 billion in nonresident visitor spending during the 2022/23 season

Out of state visitors spent a record of $1.94 billion at Utah ski areas during the 2022/2023 ski season, according to data from the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute. 

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

State medical examiner rules American Fork elderly couple deaths as ‘undetermined,’ police close case