On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Arizona Coyotes Players, Coaches Share Focus On Season Finale

Apr 17, 2024, 3:52 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITYArizona Coyotes players and head coach André Tourigny shared their feelings ahead of the team’s season finale and reported relocation to Utah.

Coyotes focused ahead of season finale

The Tempe-base NHL team hosts the Edmonton Oilers for its final game of the 2023-24 season on Wednesday, April 17.

The Coyotes will host the Oilers at Mullett Arena for one last contest before the team relocates to Salt Lake City, according to multiple reports.

Ahead of the season finale and last game in the Grand Canyon State, Coyotes players and the team’s head coach shared their feelings on the day following an optional morning stake.

RELATED: Arizona Coyotes Players Reportedly Informed Of Relocation To Utah

“There’s a lot of disappointed people out there and people that are upset and it’s gonna hurt and it’s gonna sting for a while,” Coyotes right wing Josh Doan. “I think for tonight, you focus on the game. Enjoy one last game and then who knows what’s gonna happen down the road, but for now, the Coyotes are still Arizona’s team for one more day.”

RELATED STORIES

Tourigny shared a similar sentiment to that of Doan. The head coach reiterated that the team’s focus should be on the game vs. Edmonton and to worry about the future another day.

“Enjoy the day, everything, soak it in,” Tourigny said. “I think we need to, you know, enjoy the present and that would be an unbelievable day. We want to make it unbelievable by our performance, make sure nobody ever forgets.

Tourigny said it would be “unwise” for his team to focus on tomorrow but rather turn their attention to the season finale and give Coyotes fans “what they deserve.”

Coyotes’ season finale

The Coyotes will close out their season against the Oilers at Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona on April 17 at 8 p.m. (MT). The game will be broadcast on NHLPP/ESPN+.

Arizona enters the finale with a 35-41-5 record this season. The team currently sits in seventh place in the Central Division.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch Utah Gymnastics At Nationals

The Red Rocks are competing in their 48th straight Nationals after pulling off a comeback for the ages in Regionals to advance.

23 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

RSL Looks To Pick Up First Win Of Month Against Chicago Fire FC

RSL travels to Soldier Field this weekend with a chance for three points in the club's only matchup against the Chicago Fire FC this season.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State QB Cooper Legas Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Make it two quarterbacks in the spring transfer portal for the Utah State Aggies after Cooper Legas announced his intent to seek other opportunities.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Will Lauri Markkanen Sign Contract Extension With Jazz?

The Utah Jazz enter the 2024 offseason with their eyes set on signing Lauri Markkanen to a contract extension.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

NBA Bans Jontay Porter After Gambling Probe Shows He Shared Information, Bet On Games

Toronto Raptors player Jontay Porter was banned for life from the NBA after a league probe found he wagered on games.

6 hours ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Locals In MLB: Tanner Banks Fighting Through Early Season With Struggling White Sox

It's been a quiet week for Utahns in the big leagues, with only former Utes Tanner Banks and Oliver Dunn active at the Major League level.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Arizona Coyotes Players, Coaches Share Focus On Season Finale