On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Following online ‘sextortion’ tragedy, family warns others during Roy High training

Apr 18, 2024, 11:34 AM | Updated: 11:35 am

Andrew Adams's Profile Picture

BY ANDREW ADAMS


KSLTV.com

ROY — Online “sextortion” ended in a tragedy for a Utah family and on Wednesday they teamed up with the Weber County Sheriff’s Office to warn other families the same could happen to them.

“Your kids need to know this information—that there are people out there doing this,” said Brian Glass. “Your kids are being hunted. They’re not going out there asking to have this done. They’re being hunted by predators for this purpose of just money.”

Glass is the stepfather of 15-year-old David Antonio Gonzalez, Jr., who died by suicide in January.

According to Glass, David was a loving, polite, kind teen who had a passion for sports. His online life, however, took a sudden turn when he met the wrong person on the Whiz app.

“A person who was imitating a young girl met him there and then they moved it from Whiz over to texting, right, and then from there as the texts went on, then they were asking for Instagram,” Glass explained in an interview with KSL 5. “They got his Instagram information and then from there they started looking at how they could get data out of that Instagram—who his family was, who his friends were. That’s when they wanted to have photos shared and he was like, ‘I won’t do that here’ kind-of-thing, but then the went to Snapchat. And then Snapchat he shared a photo.”

Glass said the scammer then took that photo, created a collage, went back to Instagram and tried to extort him to the sum of $200. Even though the teen blocked the individual on social media at that point, Glass said the extortionist continued to threaten David through text about what would happen and to whom his picture would be sent.

“They made it feel like to him that they had really already done this,” Glass said. “In his mind he had not other options, and so at that point he decided to take his own life to end that situation.”

The case was still under investigation as of Wednesday, according to investigators with the Weber County Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday evening at Roy High School, however, Glass teamed up with a detective from that agency to present the latest in a series of trainings geared toward educating parents on the dangers of online sextortion and what to do in these cases.

“I think the most important thing is for kids to understand that if it does happen to them it’s not the end of the world,” said Detective Dustin Stewart. “These things will pass. We do have tools to figure out who these people are, we do have tools to prevent their photos from being shared to other people and we do a really good job of investigating these cases.”

Stewart said open communication with children was imperative. He said if a teen does encounter one of these extortion plots, the teen should tell a parent or a trusted adult, be honest about what’s been shared, stop the communication with the scammer immediately, not delete potential evidence and start documenting conversations and what’s been shared and report the situation as soon as possible to police.

He said those reports could be made either through report.cybertip.org, the FBI or local police. For cases in Weber County, parents were urged to contact dispatch at 801-395-8221.

Stewart said known victims of online sextortion have been as young as 6 and the average age is around 15 and can occur on any social media platform or even online gaming forums like Roblox or Fortnite.

He said increasingly extortionists are using artificial intelligence to alter photos and make their scams seem that much more real.

“Technology is very scary and AI is evolving really fast and people are figuring out how to use it for things to make victimizing children much easier, especially online,” Stewart said.

Glass urged other families to become educated about the dangers and to have frank discussions with their children.

“We can stop these people from continuing on with this business,” Glass said. “It’s a bad business.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

A Utah Transit Authority FrontRunner travels near Point of the Mountain in Bluffdale on Sept. 19, 2...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL.com

How can UTA increase ridership? Run trains, buses more often, audit recommends

Adopting an overall plan to improve frequency of service will help the Utah Transit Authority increase ridership, according to a legislative audit released Wednesday.

1 hour ago

...

Kyle Ireland

Coyotes express thanks for Arizona, look forward to support of Utah

For the Arizona Coyotes, the 2023-24 season came to an end and with it an era of hockey in the Grand Canyon State.

9 hours ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Matt Gephardt

How hoarding documents puts you at risk for identity theft

Someone who knows what they’re doing can do a whole lot of damage with the scraps of paper you’ve stashed in filing cabinets, drawers and other various hiding places around your house.

13 hours ago

Dilawar Syed, Deputy Administrator for the U.S. Small Business Administration and the highest-ranki...

Erin Cox

Highest ranking Muslim in the U.S. visits Utah to help small businesses

Dilawar Syed, Deputy Administrator for the U.S. Small Business Administration and the highest-ranking Muslim in the U.S. paid a visit to the Beehive State Tuesday.

13 hours ago

The Burger King where Taylorsville Police arrested Rodolfo Martinez-Avila. (KSL TV)...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com and Garna Mejia, KSL TV

Abused homeless siblings get help, thanks to fast food workers

A 4-year-old boy and a 6-month-old baby were helped by Burger King employees who called police after they realized the children were homeless and being abused.

14 hours ago

Handcuffs in a jail cell. (Ravell Call/Deseret News)...

Mary Culbertson

Inmate found unresponsive in Cache County Jail, pronounced deceased at scene

An inmate at Cache County Jail was found unresponsive in his cell, and pronounced dead.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Following online ‘sextortion’ tragedy, family warns others during Roy High training