Aly Khalifa Thanks BYU For Time In Provo, Announces New Destination

PROVO, Utah – Former BYU center Aly Khalifa has a new landing spot out of the transfer.

The 6-foot-11 big man announced on Thursday that he is committed to the Louisville Cardinals. When Khalifa announced his entry into the portal last week, many assumed he would follow Mark Pope to Kentucky.

Instead, he’s going to Kentucky’s top rival in the Commonwealth.

Khalifa averaged 5.7 points and 3.7 rebounds last season for BYU.

The Alexandria, Egypt native spent one year at BYU. He picked the Cougars last spring after heavy interest from the Florida Gators. Khalifa played the entire season through a knee injury yet still emerged as the nation’s top passing big man with an assist/turnover ratio of 3.59.

The former Charlotte 49er was on Louisville’s campus on Thursday. On Instagram, he shared images of the KFC Yum! Center, Louisville’s home basketball arena.

Before announcing his commitment to the Cardinals, Khalifa posted on his social media channels, thanking Cougar fans for his time at BYU.

“I want to express my sincere gratitude for welcoming me into the BYU community with open arms and treating me like family over the past year. Your unwavering support, both on and off the court, has meant the world to me. From the bottom of my heart, thank you for the love, encouragement, and unforgettable memories. I am forever grateful for the opportunity to be a part of the BYU family and to represent BYU Athletics.”

