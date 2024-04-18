Fans In Utah Make Impressive Statement Hours After Getting NHL Team

On the Site:
Apr 18, 2024, 4:29 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – Hockey fans in the state of Utah made a significant and impressive statement about the newest NHL team only a couple of hours after the news became official.

Fans in Utah sign up for NHL season tickets

On Thursday, April 18, the NHL and its Board of Governors unanimously approved the creation of a new franchise under Ryan Smith’s ownership. The team will begin play in Salt Lake City in the fall.

Alongside the announcement, Delta Center, home to the Utah Jazz and the new NHL team, shared that fans interested in season tickets could immediately place a $100 deposit (per seat) for the tickets.

About two hours after the announcement of the NHL in Utah, Smith posted an update on the number of season ticket deposits received by the team’s ownership.

“Wow! Over 6,000 season tickets deposits in first 2 hours,” the new NHL owner posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Utah is amazing!”

Smith told KSL Sports that Utahns would “show up” for NHL hockey.

“I have a ton of faith in Utah. Utahns show up,” Smith told KSL Sports of his drive to bring an NHL team to Utah. “Everyone keeps telling us why we can’t, but if you want these things to happen, you have to take advantage of the moments.”

With 6,000 deposits already secured for season tickets, it appears the owner was spot on.

On Friday, April 19, Smith and the NHL will share more details about the state’s new professional sports franchise during a press conference.

The press conference will be held at 5 p.m. (MT) and will be broadcast on NHL Network, NHL.com, and the league’s YouTube channel.

NHL To Utah

The NHL Board Of Governors unanimously approved the establishment of a new hockey franchise in Utah by Ryan and Ashley Smith and Smith Entertainment Group (SEG) using the assets of the Arizona Coyotes.

“Effective at closing, the approved transactions will result in the Coyotes’ franchise transferring the totality of its existing hockey assets – including its full Reserve List, roster of Players and draft picks and its Hockey Operations Department – to the Utah franchise,” read the press release from the National Hockey League.

 

The Utah franchise does not have a name yet… but Smith is committed to giving hockey fans in Utah a say.

What do you think the team should be called? Let us know here.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

