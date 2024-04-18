Three Utah Jazz Players Earn G League Honors

SALT LAKE CITY – Kenneth Lofton Jr., Jason Preston, and Darius Bazley all took home G League honors after signing with the Utah Jazz this season.

Lofton Jr. and Preston were named to the All-NBA G League First Team honors while Bazley was named to the G League Second Team and received an All-Defensive team nod.

Lofton Jr, Preston, Bazley Earn G League Honors

Preston, 24, signed a two-way contract with the Jazz in January after the team waived former Houston Rockets first-round pick Josh Christopher.

In 31 G League appearances, Preston averaged 16.5 points, 9.7 assists, and 9.4 rebounds.

The guard is on a two-year contract with the Jazz, and is expected to return to the roster next season.

Bazley, 23, and Lofton Jr., 21, both signed non-guaranteed three-year deals in March after the NBA trade deadline.

Bazley averaged 19.0 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 3.5 assists in 29 G League appearances, while Lofton Jr. averaged 25.1 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 4.5 assists in 19 appearances.

Lofton Jr. was particularly impressive when given extended minutes with the Jazz.

The forward averaged 13.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.8 assists in four appearances, including a 27-point outing in a road win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

“Kenny just seems to make sense when he plays,” Jazz coach Will Hardy said. “He passes when he should pass, shoots when he should shoot.”

All three players saw time with the Jazz to close the season and will participate with the organization during the summer league.

