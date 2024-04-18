On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Three Utah Jazz Players Earn G League Honors

Apr 18, 2024, 5:51 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Kenneth Lofton Jr., Jason Preston, and Darius Bazley all took home G League honors after signing with the Utah Jazz this season.

Lofton Jr. and Preston were named to the All-NBA G League First Team honors while Bazley was named to the G League Second Team and received an All-Defensive team nod.

Related: Does Kennth Lofton Jr. Have A Future With The Jazz?

Lofton Jr, Preston, Bazley Earn G League Honors

Preston, 24, signed a two-way contract with the Jazz in January after the team waived former Houston Rockets first-round pick Josh Christopher.

In 31 G League appearances, Preston averaged 16.5 points, 9.7 assists, and 9.4 rebounds.

The guard is on a two-year contract with the Jazz, and is expected to return to the roster next season.

Bazley, 23, and Lofton Jr., 21, both signed non-guaranteed three-year deals in March after the NBA trade deadline.

Bazley averaged 19.0 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 3.5 assists in 29 G League appearances, while Lofton Jr. averaged 25.1 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 4.5 assists in 19 appearances.

Lofton Jr. was particularly impressive when given extended minutes with the Jazz.

The forward averaged 13.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.8 assists in four appearances, including a 27-point outing in a road win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

“Kenny just seems to make sense when he plays,” Jazz coach Will Hardy said. “He passes when he should pass, shoots when he should shoot.”

All three players saw time with the Jazz to close the season and will participate with the organization during the summer league.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports


Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Gymnastics Nationals Leo Inspired By Alicia Keys Super Bowl Outfit

The Red Rocks are about to take the stage at their 48th straight Nationals and decided to celebrate the occasion with a new leo.

58 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

PK: Ryan, Ashley Smith Tap Into Dream Of Changing Utah With Addition Of NHL Team

Take a good look around your beloved Wasatch Front, maybe even snap a picture or two for keepsake, a dramatic makeover is forthcoming.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Stephen Curry Explains Why 2024 Is Right Time To Make His Olympic Debut

Golden State guard Stephen Curry knew he was running out of chances to play in what would be his first Olympics, so he and his wife Ayesha started planning many months ago about how to make the Paris Games work for their family.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Fans In Utah Make Impressive Statement Hours After Getting NHL Team

Hockey fans in Utah made a significant and impressive statement about the newest NHL team shortly after the news became official.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Aly Khalifa Thanks BYU For Time In Provo, Announces New Destination

Khalifa is on the move to the Commonwealth.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Where Does Frozen Fury Stand With Utah Getting NHL Team?

With the news of Utah getting an NHL team, what does this mean for the Frozen Fury, an annual LA Kings preseason game hosted at Delta Center?

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Three Utah Jazz Players Earn G League Honors