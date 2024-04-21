Draper police officer, teenagers sent to hospital after car wreck

DRAPER — A Draper police officer and two teenagers were in the hospital following a car wreck Saturday night.

Lt. Mike Ekins with the Draper Police Department said at 10:30 p.m. a DPD officer was pursuing a vehicle for reckless driving. The officer and vehicle were heading eastbound on 12300 South.

The officer turned on his lights and was attempting to stop the vehicle when his patrol car hit a different vehicle heading northbound. There were two teenagers in this vehicle.

Ekins said both the officer and the teenagers sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries. All were transported to local hospitals.

The police officer was released from the hospital the following Sunday.

The Sandy Police Department is investigating the crash. No further information is available at this time.