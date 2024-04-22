Missing 12-year-old in SLC located safely

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake police said Monday they were searching for a missing and at-risk 12-year-old girl. She was located approximately an hour after authorities announced she was missing.

The girl had been missing as of 9:30 p.m. on Sunday near 500 E. 9th Avenue, police said.

Authorities said the girl was considered at-risk because of her age. They advised anyone with information to call 911.

Due to the victim in this case being a minor, KSL has removed her photo and identity from the story.