Missing 12-year-old in SLC located safely
Apr 22, 2024, 11:32 AM | Updated: 12:26 pm
(Salt Lake City Police Department, file photo)
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake police said Monday they were searching for a missing and at-risk 12-year-old girl. She was located approximately an hour after authorities announced she was missing.
The girl had been missing as of 9:30 p.m. on Sunday near 500 E. 9th Avenue, police said.
Authorities said the girl was considered at-risk because of her age. They advised anyone with information to call 911.
Due to the victim in this case being a minor, KSL has removed her photo and identity from the story.