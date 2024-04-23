On the Site:
LOCAL NEWS

Mayor, former homeowner reflect one year after double home collapse on Draper hillside

Apr 22, 2024, 10:22 PM | Updated: 10:29 pm

Andrew Adams's Profile Picture

BY ANDREW ADAMS


KSLTV.com

DRAPER — Monday marked one year since two condemned homes collapsed down the hillside in a landslide and the mayor and a former homeowner had words of caution for those looking to buy or build in those kinds of areas.

“The lesson is for those people building these homes on this type of fill material — that lesson is they better do it right,” Mayor Troy Walker told KSL TV as he stood by the slide area Monday evening. “They’ve got to follow their plan. They’ve got to make sure they follow their plan.”

The city said the majority of the cleanup from the disaster had been completed. According to officials, Clark’s Trail reopened over the winter, while Ann’s Trail still requires a detour where it intersects with Edelweiss due to lingering debris and reconstruction needs.

A look back 1 year after 2 Draper homes collapsed in a landslide

Walker said the developer, EDGEhomes, had used a conveyor belt system to haul out much of the debris.

EDGEhomes also provided a statement Monday about progress along the hillside.

“EDGEhomes has finished Phase 1 of the project, which involved stabilizing the slope with soil nails and shotcrete,” the statement read. “After we finalize the design with our consultants and Draper city officials, we can begin the final phase of construction. We intend to begin construction in the coming weeks as the weather improves. We anticipate the project will be completed this year. We would like to thank all those involved with this process during the past year and look forward to continuing to provide an outstanding lifestyle for our residents for years to come.”

Colin Kimble, who lost his house in the slide, said it still feels “surreal” to think about what happened.

“The house on the side of the mountain was nice while it lasted,” Kimble said. “I am in a brick home on solid ground. I’m not dealing with heights or elevation anymore.”

Kimble also underscored the importance for people to know as much as possible about the properties they buy.

“I thought surely if a builder in 2022 is going to build a home it’s going to be done right, but you really have to rely on your due diligence to make sure that it actually is,” Kimble said. “You can’t just blindly trust. You have to make sure that you have some knowledge going into the situation.”

