On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Training and inspiring the next generation of firefighters

Apr 23, 2024, 12:56 PM | Updated: 1:04 pm

Karah Brackin's Profile Picture

BY KARAH BRACKIN


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY A lot of training is required for fightfighters, who have to be able to handle high-stress situations at any time of the day.

On Tuesday, KSL TV spoke with members of the Salt Lake City Fire Department as they participated in a day of training of putting out fires and inspiring the next generation.

As the calendar transitions from spring to summer, there is a lot of brush and grass that is green. As the days of summer approach, however, that could change.

Thankfully, there are firefighters like Adaline Miner ready to tackle any challenge.

“Rope rescue training or tower rescue or trench or confined spaces,” Miner said.

However, that kind of training is not for everyone.

For Miner, though, these are the kinds of challenges she loves.

“Pumped. Even the worst call is a good call when we’re all working together,” she said.

Making a move across the country, Miner will tell you she joined a solid team with the SLCFD as a firefighter and paramedic.

Always learning and teaching

“Just as a newer firefighter being humbled every day. There’s always more to learn,” Miner said.

And there are always opportunities to teach.

In a typically male-dominated field, several young women are receiving training, including Teal Couper, who is participating in Salt Lake City School’s Cadet program.

“It’s really cool. It’s awesome. It’s a lot of fun,” Couper said, a high school senior.

One day, you may see both Couper and Miner fighting fires alongside each other.

For now, it is all about instilling a hardwork ethic.

“If you wanna do it, like, go for it,” Couper said.

“I am a firefighter, so if someone looks at me and sees themselves in me and can relate to me in some way and they wanna do the job: awesome. That’s an honor that I don’t take lightly,” Miner said.

 

 

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Granger High School (KSL TV)...

KSL TV

UPDATE: Students shot at with airsoft gun at Granger High School in ‘altercation’

Three students were shot on Granger High School's campus on Tuesday. 

2 hours ago

One person is in critical condition after they were ejected from the motorcycle they were riding in...

Eliza Pace

One in critical condition after motorcycle crash in Snow Canyon

One person is in critical condition after they were ejected from the motorcycle they were riding in a crash.

2 hours ago

Dan Reynolds and Imagine Dragons guitarist...

MARK KENNEDY AP Entertainment Writer

Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds talks new album ‘Loom’ — with tour to include Salt Lake City

The ambiguity of Imagine Dragons' next album starts from the cover. Two figures stand in the distance separated by a dawning sun. Or is it setting?

3 hours ago

The entry off West 24th Street in Ogden to southbound I-15, pictured Sunday. The Utah Department of...

Tim Vandenack, KSL.com

New, improved I-15 interchanges in the works in Farmington, Sunset and Ogden

The planned new I-15 interchange at Shephard Lane in Farmington, where preliminary work is already underway, won't be the only new access point along the interstate.

3 hours ago

A man previously convicted on a graffiti charge was arrested Sunday and accused of causing more tha...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Man arrested, accused of spray-painting furniture set to be moved into store

A man was arrested Sunday after police say he spray-painted graffiti on furniture waiting to be moved into a downtown store, causing more than $34,000 in damage.

4 hours ago

FILE - A courtroom sketch of Brandon Boudreaux as he takes the stand on April 10, 2023 during Lori ...

Mary Culbertson

Who is Brandon Boudreaux?

Brandon Boudreaux is the ex-husband of Lori Vallow Daybell's niece. Vallow Daybell is accused of conspiring to murder him in October 2019.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Training and inspiring the next generation of firefighters