Training and inspiring the next generation of firefighters

SALT LAKE CITY — A lot of training is required for fightfighters, who have to be able to handle high-stress situations at any time of the day.

On Tuesday, KSL TV spoke with members of the Salt Lake City Fire Department as they participated in a day of training of putting out fires and inspiring the next generation.

As the calendar transitions from spring to summer, there is a lot of brush and grass that is green. As the days of summer approach, however, that could change.

Thankfully, there are firefighters like Adaline Miner ready to tackle any challenge.

“Rope rescue training or tower rescue or trench or confined spaces,” Miner said.

However, that kind of training is not for everyone.

For Miner, though, these are the kinds of challenges she loves.

“Pumped. Even the worst call is a good call when we’re all working together,” she said.

Making a move across the country, Miner will tell you she joined a solid team with the SLCFD as a firefighter and paramedic.

Always learning and teaching

“Just as a newer firefighter — being humbled every day. There’s always more to learn,” Miner said.

And there are always opportunities to teach.

In a typically male-dominated field, several young women are receiving training, including Teal Couper, who is participating in Salt Lake City School’s Cadet program.

“It’s really cool. It’s awesome. It’s a lot of fun,” Couper said, a high school senior.

One day, you may see both Couper and Miner fighting fires alongside each other.

For now, it is all about instilling a hardwork ethic.

“If you wanna do it, like, go for it,” Couper said.

“I am a firefighter, so if someone looks at me and sees themselves in me and can relate to me in some way and they wanna do the job: awesome. That’s an honor that I don’t take lightly,” Miner said.