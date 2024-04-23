On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Kevin Young Makes First Hire For BYU Basketball Staff

Apr 23, 2024, 8:08 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball head coach Kevin Young is assembling his coaching staff.

Former Stanford assistant coach Brandon Dunson is the first official hire of five to Young’s bench. Dunson was part of the Cardinal staff under Jerod Haase for the past two seasons.

BYU basketball hires Brandon Dunson as an assistant coach

Before working at Stanford, Dunson was an assistant coach at Nevada, Denver, Cal State Fullerton, and an associate head coach at Arizona Christian University.

Dunson, 34 years old and a native of Bloomington, Illinois, played college basketball at schools that included one year at Arizona State.

Throughout his coaching career, Dunson has established himself on the recruiting trail. He began his coaching career at Stanford as a Director of Basketball Development from 2016-18, where he helped implement recruiting strategies.

Recruiting is a top priority for Kevin Young and the BYU basketball program as they work to fill openings on their roster.

At Stanford, Dunson helped the Cardinal land their third McDonald’s All-American in four years, in five-star prospect Andrej Stojakovic. Stojakovic, son of former NBA standout Peja Stojakovic, is currently in the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Dunson worked with Eric Musselman during his one season at Nevada. The Wolfpack, led by the Martin twins, were 29-5 that season. After that 2019 season, Dunson was named to the NABC’s “30-Under-30 Team” of the nation’s top young coaches.

In 2019, Dunson joined the Cal State Fullerton staff, and in 2021, he was with the Denver Pioneers before returning to Stanford.

Dunson joins a BYU program that finished last season with a 23-11 record and earned a 6-seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Basketball Will Reportedly Participate In Big 12-Big East Battle

BYU

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Native Ryan Hatch Named Fiesta Bowl Yellow Jacket Committee Chair

After eight years of involvement with the Fiesta Bowl Yellow Jacket Committee, Utah native Ryan Hatch was promoted to chair of the committee.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Guard Jaxson Robinson Declares For 2024 NBA Draft

The Big 12's Sixth Man of the Year is moving on to the NBA.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Mailbag: Should Jazz Draft For Talent Or Fit?

Welcome to the Utah Jazz mailbag where every week our NBA insiders answer your questions on social media about your favorite team.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Hockey 101: Path To The Pros

Now that the NHL is officially coming to Utah, Utahns are going to need to learn the details of hockey.

7 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Top NFL Landing Spots For Former Utah Football Offensive Guard Keaton Bills

The 2024 NFL Draft is around the corner so today we look into the top spots former Utah football offensive guard Keaton Bills could land.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Kevin Young Makes First Hire For BYU Basketball Staff