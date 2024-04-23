Kevin Young Makes First Hire For BYU Basketball Staff

PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball head coach Kevin Young is assembling his coaching staff.

Former Stanford assistant coach Brandon Dunson is the first official hire of five to Young’s bench. Dunson was part of the Cardinal staff under Jerod Haase for the past two seasons.

BYU basketball hires Brandon Dunson as an assistant coach

Before working at Stanford, Dunson was an assistant coach at Nevada, Denver, Cal State Fullerton, and an associate head coach at Arizona Christian University.

Dunson, 34 years old and a native of Bloomington, Illinois, played college basketball at schools that included one year at Arizona State.

Throughout his coaching career, Dunson has established himself on the recruiting trail. He began his coaching career at Stanford as a Director of Basketball Development from 2016-18, where he helped implement recruiting strategies.

Recruiting is a top priority for Kevin Young and the BYU basketball program as they work to fill openings on their roster.

At Stanford, Dunson helped the Cardinal land their third McDonald’s All-American in four years, in five-star prospect Andrej Stojakovic. Stojakovic, son of former NBA standout Peja Stojakovic, is currently in the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Dunson worked with Eric Musselman during his one season at Nevada. The Wolfpack, led by the Martin twins, were 29-5 that season. After that 2019 season, Dunson was named to the NABC’s “30-Under-30 Team” of the nation’s top young coaches.

In 2019, Dunson joined the Cal State Fullerton staff, and in 2021, he was with the Denver Pioneers before returning to Stanford.

Dunson joins a BYU program that finished last season with a 23-11 record and earned a 6-seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @Mitch_Harper