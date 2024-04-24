Two New Trademark Applications Submitted For Utah NHL Team Name

SALT LAKE CITY – Two new trademark applications for the new Utah NHL franchise were sent in to the US Patent and Trademark Office on Tuesday.

‘Utah Mammoth’ and ‘Utah Ice’ increases the total number of trademark submissions to 9.

The full list now includes Utah Blizzard, Utah Venom, Utah Fury, Utah HC, Utah Hockey Club, Utah Yetis, Utah Outlaws, Utah Mammoth, and Utah Ice.

All nine of the trademark submissions were filed by the same group.

It’s also important to note that these trademarks were filed anonymously and are not finalized. The team name could end up being none of these nine options.

Ryan Smith, the NHL’s newest owner, joined The Pat McAfee Show on Monday, April 22, to talk hockey.

During his appearance on the program, Smith detailed how the nickname of Utah’s NHL team would be chosen.

“We’re doing a bracket,” Smith told McAfee.

“We’re doing a bracket…We’re gonna take this down from like eight all the way down and the fans are gonna vote for this.” – @RyanQualtrics on how Utah’s @NHL team’s nickname will be decided#NHLinUtah #NHL — KSL Sports (@kslsports) April 22, 2024

It is unknown at this time when the bracket will be released for fans to vote on. It is likely that some, if not all, of the submitted trademarks will be in the poll.

If you group together Utah Hockey Club and Utah HC, that makes eight total options.

We may learn more regarding the naming process at the NHL team’s welcome party.

Salt Lake City To Welcome NHL Team At Delta Center

Delta Center announced a party to welcome Utah’s new NHL team in Salt Lake City.

The party is scheduled for Wednesday, April 24. The invite says a plaza party begins at 4:00 p.m. and a celebration begins at 5:30 p.m.

“At 5:30 P.M., fans will take their seats to enjoy a programmed event featuring remarks from Ryan and Ashley Smith, General Manager Bill Armstrong, and Head Coach André Tourigny, along with introductions to players that will be on Utah’s NHL roster. Seating in the bowl is available on a first-come, first-served basis,” reads a press release about the event.

Last week, I told our NHL players why they’ll love Utah. Today, they’re here to see for themselves. Come to the Delta Center at 4pm today to help us welcome our new team to Utah! Free JDawgs, incredible giveaways, and get to know the players. Big things ahead! pic.twitter.com/dXx6nc4AI5 — Ryan Smith (@RyanQualtrics) April 24, 2024

NHL To Utah

The NHL Board Of Governors unanimously approved the establishment of a new hockey franchise in Utah by Ryan and Ashley Smith and Smith Entertainment Group (SEG) using the assets of the Arizona Coyotes last week.

“Effective at closing, the approved transactions will result in the Coyotes’ franchise transferring the totality of its existing hockey assets – including its full Reserve List, roster of Players and draft picks and its Hockey Operations Department – to the Utah franchise,” read the press release from the National Hockey League.

The Utah franchise does not have a name yet… but Smith is committed to giving hockey fans in Utah a say.

Questions Regarding Utah’s New NHL Team?

Check out this article, we cover everything from what the team name will be to how Delta Center will function for hockey.

