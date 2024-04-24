On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Two New Trademark Applications Submitted For Utah NHL Team Name

Apr 24, 2024, 11:00 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Two new trademark applications for the new Utah NHL franchise were sent in to the US Patent and Trademark Office on Tuesday.

‘Utah Mammoth’ and ‘Utah Ice’ increases the total number of trademark submissions to 9.

The full list now includes Utah Blizzard, Utah Venom, Utah Fury, Utah HC, Utah Hockey Club, Utah Yetis, Utah Outlaws, Utah Mammoth, and Utah Ice.

All nine of the trademark submissions were filed by the same group.

It’s also important to note that these trademarks were filed anonymously and are not finalized. The team name could end up being none of these nine options.

Ryan Smith, the NHL’s newest owner, joined The Pat McAfee Show on Monday, April 22, to talk hockey.

During his appearance on the program, Smith detailed how the nickname of Utah’s NHL team would be chosen.

“We’re doing a bracket,” Smith told McAfee.

It is unknown at this time when the bracket will be released for fans to vote on. It is likely that some, if not all, of the submitted trademarks will be in the poll.

If you group together Utah Hockey Club and Utah HC, that makes eight total options.

We may learn more regarding the naming process at the NHL team’s welcome party.

Salt Lake City To Welcome NHL Team At Delta Center

Delta Center announced a party to welcome Utah’s new NHL team in Salt Lake City.

The party is scheduled for Wednesday, April 24. The invite says a plaza party begins at 4:00 p.m. and a celebration begins at 5:30 p.m.

“At 5:30 P.M., fans will take their seats to enjoy a programmed event featuring remarks from Ryan and Ashley Smith, General Manager Bill Armstrong, and Head Coach André Tourigny, along with introductions to players that will be on Utah’s NHL roster. Seating in the bowl is available on a first-come, first-served basis,” reads a press release about the event.

NHL To Utah

The NHL Board Of Governors unanimously approved the establishment of a new hockey franchise in Utah by Ryan and Ashley Smith and Smith Entertainment Group (SEG) using the assets of the Arizona Coyotes last week.

“Effective at closing, the approved transactions will result in the Coyotes’ franchise transferring the totality of its existing hockey assets – including its full Reserve List, roster of Players and draft picks and its Hockey Operations Department – to the Utah franchise,” read the press release from the National Hockey League.

The Utah franchise does not have a name yet… but Smith is committed to giving hockey fans in Utah a say.

RELATED STORIES

Questions Regarding Utah’s New NHL Team?

Check out this article, we cover everything from what the team name will be to how Delta Center will function for hockey.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Peyton Manning Reached Out To Zach Wilson, Welcomed Him To Denver

DENVER – Former Broncos QB and NFL Hall of Famer Peyton Manning reached out to Zach Wilson following the trade to welcome the former BYU Cougar to Denver. In an interview with Denver Sports, Manning spoke on Wilson’s start with the Jets and what’s to come in the Mile High City. As Peyton Manning told […]

23 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former Ute Alissa Pili Receives A Special Welcome In Minnesota

Former Utah women's basketball star Alissa Pili is now a pro in the WNBA after the Minnesota Lynx picked her up at No. 8 in the 2024 Draft.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Top NFL Landing Spots For Former Utah Football Offensive Lineman Sataoa Laumea

The 2024 NFL Draft is around the corner so today we take a look at landing spots for former Utah football offensive lineman Sataoa Laumea.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Kevin Young Makes First Hire For BYU Basketball Staff

First official hire made for BYU basketball's coaching staff.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Basketball Will Reportedly Participate In Big 12-Big East Battle

BYU

20 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Native Ryan Hatch Named Fiesta Bowl Yellow Jacket Committee Chair

After eight years of involvement with the Fiesta Bowl Yellow Jacket Committee, Utah native Ryan Hatch was promoted to chair of the committee.

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Two New Trademark Applications Submitted For Utah NHL Team Name