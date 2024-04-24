Lions All-Pro Penei Sewell Becomes Highest-Paid OT In NFL With Contract Extension

DETROIT – Former Desert Hills standout Penei Sewell signed a massive contract extension to become the highest-paid offensive lineman in the NFL.

First reported by NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the deal is worth up to $112 million over four years.

Sources: #Lions All-Pro OT Penei Sewell has agreed to terms on a four-year, $112 million extension that makes him the new highest-paid offensive lineman in the NFL. The deal, which includes $85 million guaranteed, was done by Justin Schulman and Joe Panos of @AthletesFirst. pic.twitter.com/1LUydpbzwd — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) April 24, 2024

Sewell is guaranteed $85 million with the new deal.

The Lions had one of the best offensive lines in the NFL last season, due in large part to Sewell on the right side. Detroit gave up the fourth-fewest sacks in the NFL and averaged the fifth-most yards per carry on the ground.

Sewell played 1,178 offensive snaps and allowed just one sack. He was also called for just seven penalties all year.

DETROIT LETS ROCK All Glory To God 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/9PTi27vuli — Penei Sewell (@peneisewell58) April 24, 2024

Sewell helped the Lions to a 12-5 regular season record in 2023.

Detroit won two playoff games and advanced to the NFC Championship Game before falling to the Super Bowl-bound San Francisco 49ers.

About Penei Sewell

Before his time in college and the NFL, Sewell was a star player for the Desert Hills Thunder in St. George, Utah. As a senior in high school, Sewell participated in the All-American Bowl and Polynesian Bowl.

247Sports rated Sewell as the No. 1 prospect in the state of Utah for the 2018 class. Following his high school career, Sewell chose to play football for the Oregon Ducks.

As a freshman in 2018, Sewell was an immediate starter for the Ducks. He played in seven contests during his first season in Eugene, Oregon. In 2019, Sewell played in 14 games and helped Oregon win the Pac-12 Championship. He also helped the Ducks win the Rose Bowl Game against Wisconsin.

Sewell was honored with the Outland Trophy for his outstanding play as a sophomore. The Outland Trophy is presented annually to the best interior lineman in college football.

Rather than play in 2020, Sewell opted out of playing as a junior amid the coronavirus pandemic. During the year off, Sewell prepared for the 2021 NFL Draft. The Lions selected Sewell with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Since then, the former Desert Hills standout has become one of the top offensive tackles in the NFL.

