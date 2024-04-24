Top NFL Landing Spots For Former Utah Football Wide Receiver Devaughn Vele

SALT LAKE CITY – The 2024 NFL Draft is around the corner which means it is time to examine where your favorite former Utes could land.

Today we take a closer look at former Utah football wide receiver Devaughn Vele.

Vele is a pretty cool story starting off his college career as a walk-on in 2019 and quickly earning a scholarship spot by 2020 for the Utes.

Vele played in 47 total games for the Utes with 28 starts and really proved to be a reliable weapon toward the end of the 2023 season.

Utah’s former wide receiver had at least one reception in 35 of his 47 total games played and recorded three 100-yard games in his career.

In 2022, Vele earned a Pac-12 All-Conference honorable mention after posting 55 receptions, 695 yards, five touchdowns as well as 26 punt returns for 246 yards.

Height: 6’ 4’’

Weight: 203 lbs.

Arm: 33 1/2’’

Hand: 9 3/4’’

40-Yard Dash: 4.47 seconds

10-Yard Split: 1.53 seconds

Vertical Jump: 36″

Broad Jump: 10’ 6’’

Projected Draft Spot

Day Three (rounds 4-7 + undrafted free agency) according to Draft Network.

Some Of The More Interesting Spots For Devaughn Vele

Obviously, going to Baltimore, Buffalo, or Kansas City would be a dream come true for any receiver. They are top teams with top quarterbacks in Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, and Patrick Mahomes.

The Bills specifically could reunite Vele with former Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid.

The Chargers also have the potential to be a fun landing spot for Vele who is a San Diego native. Quarterback Justin Herbert is no slouch either and certainly needs the help.

Philly feels like another interesting opportunity with a decent quarterback in Jalen Hurts and could reunite Vele with fellow former Utah receiver Britain Covey.

