On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Top NFL Landing Spots For Former Utah Football Wide Receiver Devaughn Vele

Apr 24, 2024, 2:00 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The 2024 NFL Draft is around the corner which means it is time to examine where your favorite former Utes could land.

Today we take a closer look at former Utah football wide receiver Devaughn Vele.

Vele is a pretty cool story starting off his college career as a walk-on in 2019 and quickly earning a scholarship spot by 2020 for the Utes.

Vele played in 47 total games for the Utes with 28 starts and really proved to be a reliable weapon toward the end of the 2023 season.

Utah’s former wide receiver had at least one reception in 35 of his 47 total games played and recorded three 100-yard games in his career.

In 2022, Vele earned a Pac-12 All-Conference honorable mention after posting 55 receptions, 695 yards, five touchdowns as well as 26 punt returns for 246 yards.

Combine Numbers For Devaughn Vele – Wide Receiver

Height: 6’ 4’’

Weight: 203 lbs.

Arm: 33 1/2’’

Hand: 9 3/4’’

40-Yard Dash: 4.47 seconds

10-Yard Split: 1.53 seconds

Vertical Jump: 36″

Broad Jump: 10’ 6’’

Projected Draft Spot

Day Three (rounds 4-7 + undrafted free agency) according to Draft Network.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

NFL Teams That Need Wide Receivers According To PFF

  • Arizona Cardinals
  • Atlanta Falcons
  • Baltimore Ravens
  • Buffalo Bills
  • Carolina Panthers
  • Chicago Bears
  • Cleveland Browns
  • Detroit Lions
  • Jacksonville Jaguars
  • Kansas City Chiefs
  • Los Angeles Chargers
  • New England Patriots
  • New York Giants
  • New York Jets
  • Philadelphia Eagles
  • Pittsburgh Steelers

Some Of The More Interesting Spots For Devaughn Vele

Obviously, going to Baltimore, Buffalo, or Kansas City would be a dream come true for any receiver. They are top teams with top quarterbacks in Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, and Patrick Mahomes.

The Bills specifically could reunite Vele with former Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid.

The Chargers also have the potential to be a fun landing spot for Vele who is a San Diego native. Quarterback Justin Herbert is no slouch either and certainly needs the help.

Philly feels like another interesting opportunity with a decent quarterback in Jalen Hurts and could reunite Vele with fellow former Utah receiver Britain Covey.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former Jazz Players Shining In Postseason

Several former Utah Jazz players are shining in Minnesota and Cleveland on the NBA's biggest stage to open the playoffs.

43 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Lions All-Pro Penei Sewell Becomes Highest-Paid OT In NFL With Contract Extension

Former Desert Hills standout Penei Sewell signed a massive contract extension to become the highest-paid offensive lineman in the NFL.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Peyton Manning Reached Out To Zach Wilson, Welcomed Him To Denver

DENVER – Former Broncos QB and NFL Hall of Famer Peyton Manning reached out to Zach Wilson following the trade to welcome the former BYU Cougar to Denver. In an interview with Denver Sports, Manning spoke on Wilson’s start with the Jets and what’s to come in the Mile High City. As Peyton Manning told […]

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Two New Trademark Applications Submitted For Utah NHL Team Name

Two new trademark applications for the new Utah NHL franchise were sent into the US Patent and Trademark Office on Tuesday.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former Ute Alissa Pili Receives A Special Welcome In Minnesota

Former Utah women's basketball star Alissa Pili is now a pro in the WNBA after the Minnesota Lynx picked her up at No. 8 in the 2024 Draft.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Top NFL Landing Spots For Former Utah Football Offensive Lineman Sataoa Laumea

The 2024 NFL Draft is around the corner so today we take a look at landing spots for former Utah football offensive lineman Sataoa Laumea.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Top NFL Landing Spots For Former Utah Football Wide Receiver Devaughn Vele